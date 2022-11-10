ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts

The latest news in the business world is layoffs, from Meta, through to Redfin, many companies are feeling the pain of slowing growth and rising labor costs. Meta announced just two days ago it is cutting 13% of its workforce, Twitter cut 50%, and even Netflix, a truly resilient company has been making cuts.
Investopedia

Largest Layoffs of 2022

Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Amazon Set to Lay Off 10,000 Employees (Report)

Facing a slowdown in sales, Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology positions, starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported. Citing anonymous sources, the Times reported that the layoffs will be concentrated on Amazon’s devices group, including the Alexa voice assistant, along with its retail and HR groups. The job cuts — which would be the largest in Amazon’s history — would represent about 3% of corporate headcount. The layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s total employee base of more than 1.5 million, mostly comprised of hourly workers.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
AOL Corp

How to identify fake Twitter accounts amid flood of impostors

A flood of fake accounts impersonating public figures and brands overtook Twitter last week after the launch of paid verification badges, raising fears about the supercharged spread of misinformation. Some of the misinformation carried high stakes. A fake Eli Lilly profile garnered at least 15,000 likes for a false post...
AOL Corp

Elon Musk now publicly feuding with a sitting U.S. Senator on Twitter

Elon Musk's reign at Twitter has been tumultuous, to say the least. Verified fake accounts running amok. Advertisers leaving in droves. Nearly half the company so far has been laid off. Yet Musk is tweeting through it, joking about the situation in replies with right-wing influencers and others who support...
The Hill

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people: report

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 people from its workforce this week, following the steps of other major tech companies, according to a report by The New York Times. The job cuts will be focused in the company’s technology and corporate departments, which include its retail and human...
CNET

Don't Throw Away Your Old Devices and Gadgets. How to Recycle Them for Free

New phones, tablets, laptops come out every year. You upgrade your tech, and your old device is retired to your in-home gadget graveyard. You probably have a drawer full of old batteries and cables, and some old phones, laptops and desktops lying around, depending on how frequently you upgrade your gear.
millennialmoney.com

How to Make $50 Dollars Fast

We’ve all been there. Whether an unexpected bill pops up, a concert ticket is calling your name, or you just want to cushion your emergency account, sometimes you need to make 50 dollars fast. We’ve listed several solid strategies that can help you get $50 instantly. You can make...
CNN

MacKenzie Scott announces another $2 billion in donations

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated almost $2 billion to more than 300 organizations in the last 7 months, she said in a Medium post Monday. This followed an announcement from her ex-husband and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that he will donate the majority of his wealth during his lifetime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy