Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts
The latest news in the business world is layoffs, from Meta, through to Redfin, many companies are feeling the pain of slowing growth and rising labor costs. Meta announced just two days ago it is cutting 13% of its workforce, Twitter cut 50%, and even Netflix, a truly resilient company has been making cuts.
Largest Layoffs of 2022
Twitter made headlines by cutting half its workforce. Meta slashed 13% of its staff a week later. Yet the social networking companies are far from the only businesses-and not just in tech-that have made big reductions this year. Key Takeaways. Employees of technology companies have been particularly at risk of...
Amazon Set to Lay Off 10,000 Employees (Report)
Facing a slowdown in sales, Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology positions, starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported. Citing anonymous sources, the Times reported that the layoffs will be concentrated on Amazon’s devices group, including the Alexa voice assistant, along with its retail and HR groups. The job cuts — which would be the largest in Amazon’s history — would represent about 3% of corporate headcount. The layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s total employee base of more than 1.5 million, mostly comprised of hourly workers.
3 ways to tell if you’re about to be laid off
Worried about a recession or layoffs? Experts suggest taking these steps to know if your company is next on the chopping block.
Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people: report
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 people from its workforce this week, following the steps of other major tech companies, according to a report by The New York Times. The job cuts will be focused in the company’s technology and corporate departments, which include its retail and human...
