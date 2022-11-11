Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
dexerto.com
Black Panther 2 beats Black Adam in new box office record
Black Panther 2 has unseated Black Adam and set a new box office record as the final movie of the MCU’s Phase Four hit cinemas. Between Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was always going to be one of the year’s biggest movies.
dexerto.com
Secret Invasion teased by MCU star as major crossover event
Marvel’s Secret Invasion will no doubt include a lot of the previous MCU members, and one actor has teased it to be an incredible crossover event. Secret Wars is set to be an epic tale of a show, with multiple beloved heroes and characetrs that we’ve gotten to know over the course of all four Marvel Phases popping up.
dexerto.com
Margot Robbie’s female-led Pirates of the Caribbean reboot has been canceled
Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled, following a breakdown of negotiations with Disney to introduce a female-led entry to the franchise. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise briefly returned in 2017, with the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales. Intended to launch a new wave of Johnny Depp-starring movies, the poorly received installment failed to conjure up any more swashbuckling adventures, despite a decent box office run.
