Eminem was once pitched for a GTA movie but Rockstar Games turned it down
GTA co-creator Sam Houser allegedly shut down the idea of a GTA movie starring Eminem, the film having been pitched to him just after the release of GTA 3. While it seems like almost every major video game franchise is getting a film or TV show adaptation at the moment, the gaming industry has never had the best reputation when it comes to creating movies or shows based on the source material.
David Harbour teases that the MCU’s Thunderbolts are a “bunch of losers”
David Harbour is set to reprise his role as Red Guardian in the Thunderbolts film, and he teases that there are a lot of new things to come. The Thunderbolts movie, which is set to be Marvel‘s response to DC‘s Suicide Squad films, is getting more and more hype every moment.
Warrior Nun Season 2 review: Action-packed, thoughtful and a must watch on Netflix
Warrior Nun is back for Season 2, building upon the first season in all the right ways in a second outing that is as beautifully constructed and thought-provoking as it is epic and intoxicating. Created by Simon Barry and streaming on Netflix, Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama. And...
Marvel fans push “Recast T’Challa” trend amid Black Panther 2 release
Marvel fans are campaigning to recast the role of T’Challa in the MCU, following a mixed reception to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on November 11, marking director Ryan Coogler’s second foray into the MCU. Tasked with taking the movie...
Secret Invasion teased by MCU star as major crossover event
Marvel’s Secret Invasion will no doubt include a lot of the previous MCU members, and one actor has teased it to be an incredible crossover event. Secret Wars is set to be an epic tale of a show, with multiple beloved heroes and characetrs that we’ve gotten to know over the course of all four Marvel Phases popping up.
Stranger Things creators tease emotional Season 5: “We made Netflix cry”
Stranger Things Season 5, the final season of the beloved show, won’t pull any punches – according to the creators, it’s already made Netflix executives cry. Netflix’s era of dominance truly began in 2016 with the launch of Stranger Things. While the streaming platform has seen major successes elsewhere, it remains its flagship IP, with each season dominating the charts.
RRR director’s dad is working on script for sequel
Trailblazing Telugu-language action-musical RRR is set to get a sequel, according to director S.S. Rajamouli. The first film has been little short of a phenomenon this year, breaking box office records, and making it onto our list of the best movies of 2022. A fictitious story about two real life...
Sylvester Stallone teases “passing the torch” in Rambo prequel
The Rambo prequel movie will see Sylvester Stallone “pass the torch”, according to the star. Sylvester Stallone is best known for two characters: Rocky, the million-to-one-shot boxer last seen in Creed II; and Rambo, the Vietnam veteran with a gnarly set of skills. The Rambo franchise has been...
Overwatch 2 devs confirm new support hero and release date after Ramattra
The Overwatch 2 developers have confirmed that the next hero to join the roster after Ramattra will be a support. Ramattra, the highly-anticipated tank hero will join the roster when Season 2 begins on December 6, but Blizzard is already teasing the next support to be released after him. Speaking...
Margot Robbie’s female-led Pirates of the Caribbean reboot has been canceled
Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled, following a breakdown of negotiations with Disney to introduce a female-led entry to the franchise. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise briefly returned in 2017, with the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales. Intended to launch a new wave of Johnny Depp-starring movies, the poorly received installment failed to conjure up any more swashbuckling adventures, despite a decent box office run.
Eagle-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 fans discover GTA: San Andreas Easter egg
An eagle-eyed Cyberpunk 2077 player discovered a funny Easter egg in the Badlands that references GTA: San Andreas’ infamous Train Mission. Following the popularity of Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners, many players decided to explore Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 after its tumultuous launch. As a result, many new and...
Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 reveals teaser image
Attack on Titan has dropped a new teaser image for what’s to come in The Final Season Part 3, the end of the iconic show. Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential animes of recent years, so it’s conclusion is obviously a very big deal.
Modern Warfare 2 leaks reveal MLG meme-style killcams
Modern Warfare 2 could introduce the addition of a refined killcam system that will allow players to customize their final kill highlight in the style of the iconic MLG meme trend. Call of Duty games have spawned a multitude of trends over the years, but the emergence of the ‘MLG’...
Andor creator addresses if Kino Loy died in Episode 10
Did Kino Loy die in the last episode of Andor? Well, the show’s creator has now addressed viewers’ concerns about Andy Serkis’ fan-favorite character. Episode 10 wasn’t just the best episode of Andor yet – it was one of the best things Star Wars has ever produced, regardless of whether it’s on a big or small screen.
Faker, s1mple, and yay nominated at The Game Awards for best esports athlete
The nominees for the 2022 Game Awards reveal that Faker and s1mple count among those nominated for Best Esports Athlete. Since the show’s establishment in 2014, The Game Awards have consistently honored the esports players with a dedicated category. Professional Call of Duty player Matthew Haag won the first...
Kate Hudson Sparkles in Sheer Backless Dress on 'Knives Out' Red Carpet
Kate Hudson glimmered in gold at a recent red carpet appearance. The Almost Famous actress appeared at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere event in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 donning a beautifully-crafted embellished dress. The backless evening gown featured a sheer bodice, high neck, dramatic floor-length draping long-sleeves, and multicolored champagne, bronze, and gold sequins. Allowing the dress to truly have its moment, she chose a neatly pulled-back hairstyle.
Warzone 2 loadout changes explained: How to get a loadout on Al Mazrah
Obtaining your loadout in Warzone 2 is essential if you want to dominate the competition, so here’s exactly how you can get your hands on your custom class setups in Warzone 2. Just like the previous title, loadouts are a huge component of Warzone 2 and allow players to...
PointCrow reveals epic setup for IRL Mario Party event
YouTuber and Twitch streamer Eric “PointCrow” Morino showed off some behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming IRL Mario Party event. Plenty of content creators on platforms like YouTube and Twitch have gone above and beyond the norm of simply playing video games, such as Ludwig’s Mogul Money Live show.
Does Warzone 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained
Skill-based matchmaking is a controversial feature in the CoD series, but does Warzone 2 make use of the system when creating matches? Here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 SBMM. After months of build up, Warzone 2 has finally arrived and the new era of the CoD...
League of Legends revamps ARAM map Howling Abyss with Hexgates & more
Big changes are coming to League of Legends’ ARAM mode when the new preseason update hits the PBE later today. The All Random All Mid (ARAM) mode is one of the more beloved League of Legends game modes due to its unpredictability. In each game, the player is randomly assigned one champion to play and the traditional map is replaced with a single, narrow corridor.
