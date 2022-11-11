ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. ﻿ All...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

California woman indicted on drug charges, allegedly transported large quantities of meth to southwest Wisconsin

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A California woman has been indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to southwest Wisconsin. Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified Heather Carter, 49, of Santa Monica, California as a person of interest in early 2022. Deputies say...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin Bike Fed hosts fall fundraising gala

WATERLOO, Wis. — The Wisconsin Bike Fed held its fall fundraising gala on Saturday, bringing bicyclists together. Guests enjoyed complimentary food and drinks and Trek Bicycles gave a behind-the-scenes tour of their headquarters. There were also auctions where guests could bid on prizes like overnight trips, new bikes and bike accessories.
WATERLOO, WI
x1071.com

UW System to launch student free speech survey on Monday after delay

MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will launch its free speech survey on Monday after it was delayed for months. A random sample of students in the UW System will be asked to complete the survey, which includes questions about students’ attitudes toward free speech, viewpoint diversity, and self-censorship on campus.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM.
OREGON, WI
x1071.com

Holiday Fantasy In Lights returns to Olin Park

MADISON, Wis. — There are not many better signs that the holiday season is right around the corner than the return of Holiday Fantasy in Lights. The lights shined at Olin Park on Saturday for the first time this year. This year marks the 34th-annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
otenews.com

New Eddy’s C-Store Coming in January

Eddy’s convenience store, missed by many Edgewood College students, is coming back in January with a new location and better facilities, college officials said last week. In an interview with a reporter, Matthew Sullivan, Interim Vice President of Edgewood College, said that Eddy’s Express, located inside of Wingra Café, is a temporary placement for student use while the college plans and builds a permanent 24-hour self-checkout store in Wingra Café.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co: One dead after US 14 crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66 year old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

9 cows killed when tractor-trailer tips over near Waupun

WAUPUN, Wis. — Nine cows died when a tractor-trailer they were in tipped over near Waupun Thursday night, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the town of Chester south of Waupun. In a news release Friday, the sheriff’s office said the trailer tipped on its side after the driver pulled over to stop on the shoulder of the ramp from State Highway 26 to northbound U.S. Highway 151.
WAUPUN, WI

