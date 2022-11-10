ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Garage door of Hubbardston fire station slams shut after power failure, nearly injures firefighters

HUBBARDSTON, Mass. — The garage doors of a Hubbardston fire station slammed shut as crews were attempting to respond to a call Saturday morning. Fire officials say they were trying to respond to a call for wires down around 8:30 a.m. when the garage doors of station 1 experienced a power failure. The power failure caused the doors to fall as the fire engine was attempting to leave the station. Firefighters tried manually lifting the doors, but it slammed shut again, almost seriously injuring three of them, according to the fire union.
HUBBARDSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly

An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
KILLINGLY, CT
NECN

Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
DEDHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Steals Head Off of Golf Club

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a theft at Golf Galaxy store, over the weekend. The retailer reported the theft at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. A man stole the “head off of a golf club,” at 1 Worcester Road, according to the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA
