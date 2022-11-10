HUBBARDSTON, Mass. — The garage doors of a Hubbardston fire station slammed shut as crews were attempting to respond to a call Saturday morning. Fire officials say they were trying to respond to a call for wires down around 8:30 a.m. when the garage doors of station 1 experienced a power failure. The power failure caused the doors to fall as the fire engine was attempting to leave the station. Firefighters tried manually lifting the doors, but it slammed shut again, almost seriously injuring three of them, according to the fire union.

