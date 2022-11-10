Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Deer on Loring Drive
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash involving a car and a deer on the night of Wednesday, November 9. The crash took place at 35 Loring Drive just before 10 p.m. “Possible injury,” said Framingham Police spokesperson but no one was transported to the hospital. The...
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Cedar Street
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Cedar Street on November 10 after a driver struck a telephone pole. The crash happened at 1:41 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and cedar Street. No citations were issued, said the Police spokesperson.
liveboston617.org
Victim Found in Burger King Bathroom after being Struck by Car on COlumbia Road
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 22:20 hours, Boston EMS, Boston Fire, and Boston Police from District B-2 responded to a 911 call reporting that a pedestrian was struck near Columbia and Washington Street. Upon arrival, first responders noted that the victim was no longer at the scene of...
Police Arrest Framingham Man After Disturbance at Taqueria Mexico
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Taqueria Mexico restaurant in downtown Framingham a minute before midnight on Saturday, November 12 for a distubance. On Sunday at 12:24 a.m. Framingham Police made an arrest of Michael Gonzalez, 28, of 263 Hollis Street of Framingham. “Gonzalez was removed by security after...
Framingham Police: One Injured in Grant & Clark Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-vehicle crash at Grant and Clark streets on Sunday, November 13. The crash happened at 11:34 a.m. The injured person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. One driver was cited for stop sign violation, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Man With Backpack Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday afternoon, Framingham Police arrested a man in possession of a backpack that had been reported stolen from a motor vehicle. Police arrested at 12:27 p.m. on November 10, Joel Figueroa, 27, with no known address. “A vehicle was broken into and backpack was taken,” said...
Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped and left in parking lot
A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton parking lot. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Garage door of Hubbardston fire station slams shut after power failure, nearly injures firefighters
HUBBARDSTON, Mass. — The garage doors of a Hubbardston fire station slammed shut as crews were attempting to respond to a call Saturday morning. Fire officials say they were trying to respond to a call for wires down around 8:30 a.m. when the garage doors of station 1 experienced a power failure. The power failure caused the doors to fall as the fire engine was attempting to leave the station. Firefighters tried manually lifting the doors, but it slammed shut again, almost seriously injuring three of them, according to the fire union.
Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly
An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
manchesterinklink.com
Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight. On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
NECN
Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Dedham, Mass.
Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Dedham that left one man dead on Friday afternoon. Dedham police said they received multiple calls about a motorcycle crash at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday on Milton Street near South Stone Mill Drive. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from...
Framingham Police: Man Steals Head Off of Golf Club
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a theft at Golf Galaxy store, over the weekend. The retailer reported the theft at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. A man stole the “head off of a golf club,” at 1 Worcester Road, according to the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of $7,500 Sports Trading Card
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a sports trading card, valued at $7,500. The theft was reported stolen on November 8 at 9:29 a.m. from Bay State Collectibles at 861 Edgell Road in Framingham, according to the public police log. Stolen was a Josh Allen rookie...
liveboston617.org
Man on Meth Mile Arrested on Numerous Charges After Incident with Fake Firearm
At approximately 23:05 hours on Thursday, November 10, Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 and C-6 Detectives responded to a 911 call reporting a person with a firearm near the area of 891 Mass Avenue. When Police arrived at the scene, they immediately located the suspect in question as...
