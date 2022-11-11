Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
Related
luminanews.com
Seahawks Open Two Game Swing with Sooners
Wilmington, NC – UNCW continues its challenging early-season men’s basketball schedule this week, taking on Power 5 members Oklahoma and Connecticut on the road in a four-day span that will take Takayo Siddle’s club from the East Coast to the Midwest and back. The Seahawks, 1-1, battle...
luminanews.com
Lady Seahawks Fall to the Pirates
Greenville, NC – East Carolina scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to turn back UNCW, 76-49, in women’s basketball action on Sunday afternoon at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates improved its record to 2-1 while the Seahawks dipped to 0-2 to begin...
luminanews.com
CFCC Women’s Soccer and Women’s Volleyball to Compete in NJCAA Division II Championships
Sea Devils lady soccer falls 6 to 1 to Holmes at the NJCAA championship in Tucson, Arizona. Wilmington, NC – For the second year in a row Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) women’s soccer and volleyball programs will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Championships. Women’s soccer will travel to Tucson, Arizona where they will face number one seed Holmes Community College today November 14, 2022. Women’s volleyball will travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where they will face number two seed Parkland College on November 17, 2022.
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
“It’s a big game changer”: Bladen County business owner reacts to alcohol sales vote
AMMON, NC (WWAY)– A Bladen County couple, who is among several small business owners who have been pushing for alcohol sales in unincorporated parts of Bladen County, can now call their efforts a success. The measure passed in last week’s election. “We really just wanted the same accessibility...
Two bodies found in Duplin County home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
WECT
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
NC man charged with rape, kidnapping of 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
WECT
Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically, the...
WECT
Private road closure causing headaches for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Business owners in the Holiday Village shopping center in Ogden are facing new challenges after an access road connecting Market Street to Lendire Road was blocked off by neighboring property owners. The road in question isn’t part of any official roadway map. Instead, it’s part of the private property according to New Hanover County records.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after a Wilmington police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Friday night. Dashon Davis, 32, is charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Flee to Elude, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and RDO Inflicting Serious Injury.
The NC sheriff who quit after a judge suspended him? He won re-election.
Voters chose between a former sheriff who was recorded making racist remarks and the man who made the recording.
bladenonline.com
Letter of Gratitude to Bladen County
The General Election of 2022 is over and the voters of Bladen County have made their choice of the new Clerk of Superior Court. A huge “THANK YOU” is extended to my family, my campaign team, and my supporters who believed in me and found trust and integrity in my campaign platform. My steadfast “THANKS” to all the citizens of Bladen County who found it vital to put aside all the “DOOM AND GLOOM DIVISIVENESS” hovering over our political parties. You made the conscious choice to vote for the PERSON and not the POLITICAL PARTY. Surely, there will come a day when all titles will be no more and we will be asked the question, “what did I do to help someone else.” Proclaiming our Christian beliefs must be visible in our daily walk and not just as a campaign platform. Thank you for recognizing my experience with the Clerk of Superior Court, the personal encounters we have had, and my desire to maintain and restore professionalism, kindness, respect, patience, employee morale, and working knowledge to the daily operations of the Clerk’s Office. This was my foundation as an employee of this office. While this election may have brought closure to my political career in the judiciary, it will not diminish my desire to be involved in civic and community affairs. This is a challenge that I extend to all citizens of Bladen County in order to preserve and nurture the growth of our great county. For me, volunteerism brings a sense of completeness and accomplishment to my daily walk of life. While social media may have a long reach, it cannot match the “boots on the ground” method of our willingness to help others. I have no regrets in my bid for the office of Clerk of Superior Court for Bladen County. As I frequently spoke on this journey, “what God has for me, will be for me.” It was not the Will of God for me to hold this position and I will always be obedient to His will. My 30 years of service with the Clerk’s Office ended on a high note. My service to Bladen County beginning in 1992 as a Deputy Clerk of Superior Court and ended with retiring as an Assistant Clerk of Court in 2021 was a great career. I supervised the Civil Division for 15 years with dedication, professionalism, and hard work……following the judicial laws of North Carolina helping everyone with a smile. That part of me will never change because it’s who I am and not who I became during this campaign. I pray God’s speed to the new Clerk of Superior Court V. Cristin Hursey and her staff as well as the retiring Clerk of Superior Court the Honorable Niki S. Dennis. For those who may ask the question, why I chose this time to run? I will share that my loyalty to Clerk of Court Niki Dennis came as a promise to her that as long as I worked for her, I would not challenge her position as Clerk. My judicial career was an awesome journey and I value all Clerks of Superior Court and fellow co-workers that I called my judicial family. God bless all the citizens.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges
A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
Comments / 0