NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Tuesday night in the Smith Center, when the Tar Heels host Gardner-Webb. Carolina is 5-0 in five previous meetings with the Runnin’ Bulldogs, having last faced them during the 2019-20 season. If you aren’t making it...
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
With UNC’s victory at Wake Forest and NC State’s loss, balance of power shifts in NC
For both UNC and NC State, Saturday felt like a turning point. They experienced contrasting results a few hours and 100 miles apart, and now the programs appear headed in opposite directions.
dukebasketballreport.com
A Great Piece About Duke, Kansas, John McClendon And The Secret Game
As Duke and Kansas prep for Tuesday’s game in the Champion’s Classic, ESPN’s Martenzie Johnson has a nice piece up on Kansas native John McClendon, the legendary coach and Kansas native who was at NCCU from 1941-1952. He’s in the Hall of Fame twice, once as a contributor and also as a coach, and was one of the most innovative coaches to ever roam the sidelines. He persuaded James Naismith to mentor him and credited Naismith for everything he did in basketball, which was a lot.
Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall
Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
WBTV
Gardner-Webb tops Campbell 42-35 Saturday to win BBQ Bowl, to host North Carolina A&T for Big South Title next Saturday
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Gardner-Webb opened up a big lead and held on for a 42-35 win over Campbell Saturday to claim the 2022 N.C. Pork East/West BBQ Bowl. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-5, 4-0 Big South) will host North Carolina A&T (7-3, 4-0 Big South) in the Big South Conference Championship Game next Saturday at Noon in Ernest W. Spangler Stadium.
Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
Photos: North Carolina defeats Wake Forest
Check out photos as the Tar Heels face the Demon Deacons in college football action.
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
wfmynews2.com
University of Virginia alum shocked by deadly shooting at alma mater
Ciandress Jackson is from Greensboro and graduated from UVA in 2004. She says the news still hits close to home.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project
The NCCU coach is partnering with his company to redevelop a legacy community in his hometown. The post LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
Fayetteville man faces DWI charge in 3rd central NC pedestrian death in 3 days, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Sanford was the third pedestrian killed in three days in the region after he died in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck Saturday afternoon, police said. The deadly hit-and-run was the second in two days in central North Carolina, as well as...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
