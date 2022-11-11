ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

CBS Baltimore

Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Great Piece About Duke, Kansas, John McClendon And The Secret Game

As Duke and Kansas prep for Tuesday’s game in the Champion’s Classic, ESPN’s Martenzie Johnson has a nice piece up on Kansas native John McClendon, the legendary coach and Kansas native who was at NCCU from 1941-1952. He’s in the Hall of Fame twice, once as a contributor and also as a coach, and was one of the most innovative coaches to ever roam the sidelines. He persuaded James Naismith to mentor him and credited Naismith for everything he did in basketball, which was a lot.
LAWRENCE, KS
WRAL News

Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

Gardner-Webb tops Campbell 42-35 Saturday to win BBQ Bowl, to host North Carolina A&T for Big South Title next Saturday

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Gardner-Webb opened up a big lead and held on for a 42-35 win over Campbell Saturday to claim the 2022 N.C. Pork East/West BBQ Bowl. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-5, 4-0 Big South) will host North Carolina A&T (7-3, 4-0 Big South) in the Big South Conference Championship Game next Saturday at Noon in Ernest W. Spangler Stadium.
BUIES CREEK, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Greensboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Reidsville Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
GREENSBORO, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
RALEIGH, NC

