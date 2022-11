BIRMINGHAM - UAB Athletics is excited to announce Blazers Give Day, a 24-hour fundraising event set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to coincide with Giving Tuesday. Blazer nation is invited to join Blazer Boosters and collectively impact the experience of more than 450 student-athletes by directly supporting its 18 sport programs and spirit teams. All funds raised will be utilized to enhance each sport specific gift account which provides the resources for UAB coaches to continue building championship caliber teams.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO