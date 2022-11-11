Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
What a banker thinks English National Opera should do
Huw van Steenis is Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive of UBS. Before that he was Senior Advisor to Mark Carney, when he was Governor at the Bank of England. He is also a trustee of ENO. In an op-ed in the Times today, he attacks the Arts Council’s ex-London...
Slipped Disc
Opera is a no-growth area, says Arts Council music chief
The violinist Claire Mera-Nelson, Director of Music at Arts Vouncil England, offers a rationalisation of last week’s decision to defund English National Opera and reduce subsidy for other companies. This is the relevant section:. We are striking a new balance in our investments. Adapting where evidence tells us that...
Slipped Disc
Boston keeps buying British batons
The Handel and Haydn Society, America’s oldest concert organisation, has named the British conductor, cellist and keyboardist Jonathan Cohen as its 15th artistic director. He succeds Harry Christophers, equally British, who stepped down in 2021 after 15 years. Cohen, a Mancunian, is founder of the Arcangelo Ensemble, music director...
Slipped Disc
London’s latest Wagner opera has an orchestra of 19
Not necessarily a sign of the times, but Regents Opera has started a Ring cycle with a pocket orchestra. First reviews are fairly positive. Not bad, just not quite the real thing. The biggest compromise of this budget Ring is that Ben Woodward, the company’s artistic director and conductor, has...
Slipped Disc
Fiona Maddocks rages at Arts Council economic folly
From tonight’s column by the Observer music critic:. No apologies for returning to Arts Council England (ACE)’s funding cuts. The headlines are last week’s but the impact of a single announcement will ricochet through lives and livelihoods for years, starting now. Trimming costs in hard times makes sense. Giving new contenders, all over the country, a slice of the pie is fair. Cutting down, in one wanton act, an entire forest of hard-won achievement is beyond reason or redemption. To penalise a capital city, one of Europe’s most populous and culturally magnetic, is economic folly, quite aside from any other criticisms that might be levelled.
Slipped Disc
Montreal loses a tenor to brain cancer
The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal – OSM writes:. We are very sad to learn today of the death of a friend, colleague and great artist: Marcel de Hêtre, lyrical singer and chorus of the OSM Choir for more than 35 years. 🖤. The entire large OSM family,...
Slipped Disc
Job comes with double bass
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra has announced Endea Owens as its 2023 MAC Music Innovator. Owens is an award-winning bassist known for her vibrancy and international array of musical projects and collaborations. Endea is the bassist for singer Jon Batiste’s band Stay Human, house bassist for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and creator of The Community Cookout initiative, which brings hot meals and free music to communities in need.
Inspirational passion or paid-for promotion: can BookTok be taken on face value?
BookTok, the nickname for TikTok videos in which books are discussed, analysed, cried about and turned into “aesthetic” moodboards, began as a small group of the app’s users who wanted a place to talk about books. It has since grown into a hugely influential community that has the power to pluck authors out of relative obscurity and propel them into the bestsellers charts.
Slipped Disc
Berlin plays Wagner tunes for Barenboim’s 80th
The leitmotiv is bit odd but the interleaved themes are all Wagner, with a Beethoven finale. The German president has sent personal greetings. We wish Daniel many happy returns – and soon.
Slipped Disc
Just in: Thielemann cancels Berlin
Christian Thielemann has unfortunately had to cancel his appearance conducting the concert on 11 December due to scheduling issues. The Berliner Philharmoniker Foundation and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker are very grateful to Kent Nagano for taking over the conducting duties. The programme has been changed and is...
Slipped Disc
Daniel Barenboim: What lies ahead at 80
The birthday celebrations have been put on hold. The world’s best recognised classical musician is undergoing treatment in Berlin for a neurological condition that will keep him out of action for the rest of the year. Barenboim said not long ago: ‘I’m always happy when I can make music.’...
Slipped Disc
Girls allowed, at last, at Vienna’s New Year’s Day concert
It was disclosed this morning that, for the first time, the Vienna Girls Choir will take part in the world’s most watched concert on January 1, 2023. The Girls Choir was founded in 2004 as a counterpart to the boys. The girls, who wear matching uniforms, will sing Josef...
Slipped Disc
Two strong women replace one weary man
The Hessian State Theater in Wiesbaden has announced the end of Uwe-Eric Laufenberg’s directorship in 2024. Laufenberg, 61, will have been in the job for 11 years. He will be replaced by Dorothea Hartmann, a member of the Deutsche Oper Berlin team since 2012, and Beate Hein, deputy director at the Deutsches Schauspielhaus Hamburg.
The Smashing Pumpkins unveil act one of 'AUTM': Listen to the new album now
Chicago Rockers The Smashing Pumpkins have officially revealed ‘Act One’ of their ‘Mellon Collie’ and ‘Machina’ sequel ‘AUTM.’ Listen to the new album now.
Study: Rats can dance
According to a new study, rats aren’t just the creatures we see running around subway tunnels in New York City, as they are able to keep a rhythm while listening to music.
Slipped Disc
A composer marries on a mountaintop
Composer Alexandra du Bois, chair of composition at Longy School of Music of Bard College, is sharing pictures of her wedding last month to Ely Fretz of Brooklyn. Alexandra writes: We’re married! We got to get married – in a cathedral of our own design. We are feeling blessed in all ways. We want to share a few photographs from our wedding – atop a mountain with three U.S. states, two countries, and Lake Pitawbagw all in the distance – the strength of the location, its metaphor, deep meaning including for our love for each other, our family, and the world. Our ceremony, officiated by Zen priest, Sensei Joshin Byrnes, teacher in the White Plum Lineage and Zen Peacemakers. Filled with joy for our life together. [Photos by/Photo Credit: Andriy Portyanko].
Slipped Disc
We publish music by permission of the US Government
The head of the Urtext publisher G. Henle Verlag gives an entertaining account of how the company came into being, and how no-one can agree what Urtext really means. Wolf-Dieter Seiffert is talking to our partner Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life.
Slipped Disc
Long-Thibaud jury splits over a Korean and a Japanese
Hyuk Lee, 22, from South Korea and Masaya Kamei, 20, from Japan, have been named joint winners of the Long-Thibaud Competition in Paris. It’s yet another instance of a high-profile jury (listed below) proving unable to make up its collective mind. Offered coffee or tea, they would order half...
Slipped Disc
Salzburg is sued for 10 million Euros in underpaid fees
A group of singers and lawyers are taking action against the Salzburg Festival for alleged breaches of labour laws in the course of cancellations and postponements for the truncated 2020 summer festival. The claim affects 67 opera soloists and 120 chorus members. Other performers were apparently overcompensated, leading to further...
