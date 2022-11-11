Composer Alexandra du Bois, chair of composition at Longy School of Music of Bard College, is sharing pictures of her wedding last month to Ely Fretz of Brooklyn. Alexandra writes: We’re married! We got to get married – in a cathedral of our own design. We are feeling blessed in all ways. We want to share a few photographs from our wedding – atop a mountain with three U.S. states, two countries, and Lake Pitawbagw all in the distance – the strength of the location, its metaphor, deep meaning including for our love for each other, our family, and the world. Our ceremony, officiated by Zen priest, Sensei Joshin Byrnes, teacher in the White Plum Lineage and Zen Peacemakers. Filled with joy for our life together. [Photos by/Photo Credit: Andriy Portyanko].

