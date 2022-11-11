Read full article on original website
Just in: Thielemann cancels Berlin
Christian Thielemann has unfortunately had to cancel his appearance conducting the concert on 11 December due to scheduling issues. The Berliner Philharmoniker Foundation and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker are very grateful to Kent Nagano for taking over the conducting duties. The programme has been changed and is...
Rossini Fest confirms Florez mentor as its boss
The Rossini Opera Festival has confirmed Ernesto Palacio as Intendant for four years, 2023-2026. Palacio, 76, is a retired tenor who has been the vocal coach and artist manager of his fellow-Peruvian, Juan Diego Florez. Looks like 80 is the recommended retirement age.
What a banker thinks English National Opera should do
Huw van Steenis is Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive of UBS. Before that he was Senior Advisor to Mark Carney, when he was Governor at the Bank of England. He is also a trustee of ENO. In an op-ed in the Times today, he attacks the Arts Council’s ex-London...
Two strong women replace one weary man
The Hessian State Theater in Wiesbaden has announced the end of Uwe-Eric Laufenberg’s directorship in 2024. Laufenberg, 61, will have been in the job for 11 years. He will be replaced by Dorothea Hartmann, a member of the Deutsche Oper Berlin team since 2012, and Beate Hein, deputy director at the Deutsches Schauspielhaus Hamburg.
London’s latest Wagner opera has an orchestra of 19
Not necessarily a sign of the times, but Regents Opera has started a Ring cycle with a pocket orchestra. First reviews are fairly positive. Not bad, just not quite the real thing. The biggest compromise of this budget Ring is that Ben Woodward, the company’s artistic director and conductor, has...
Fiona Maddocks rages at Arts Council economic folly
From tonight’s column by the Observer music critic:. No apologies for returning to Arts Council England (ACE)’s funding cuts. The headlines are last week’s but the impact of a single announcement will ricochet through lives and livelihoods for years, starting now. Trimming costs in hard times makes sense. Giving new contenders, all over the country, a slice of the pie is fair. Cutting down, in one wanton act, an entire forest of hard-won achievement is beyond reason or redemption. To penalise a capital city, one of Europe’s most populous and culturally magnetic, is economic folly, quite aside from any other criticisms that might be levelled.
Horror: A violinist is attacked with stones in Salzburg
This attack took place in the early evening, 200 metres from the Hotel Sacher. Here’s a police statement by the Salzburg-resident violinist Ziyu He:. On November 13th, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m. I went for a walk along the footpath and cycle path next to the Salzach. I wanted to walk in the direction of Itzling. At the level of the Evangelical Church on the footpath and cycle path, I saw a group of 8-10 men sitting next to the footpath and cycle path. I think the group of men are of Eastern European descent. When I was right next to the group of men, one of them threw a small rock at me and hit me on the right shoulder. However, I was not injured by this stone throwing. I then took my headphones out of my ears and asked the group why they did that. A man from the group came up to me and punched me on the left side of my face with his right fist, breaking my optical glasses and falling to the ground. Then both of my headphones fell to the ground. The punch was carried out by the perpetrator without prior notice. I fell to the ground immediately after the punch and didn’t notice anything for 2 seconds. When I came to, I stood up again and could perceive that the same man was coming to me again. I then said that I would call the police, but the group and the man just laughed. When the man came back to me, he hit me again on the left side of my face with his right fist. I then told the man to leave me alone and just let me go. I could hear the other men in the group scolding me in the background. I could hear words like “son of a bitch.” I then ran away in the direction of the Staatsbrücke. I could still perceive that the man was following me. I was terrified for my life and screamed “help” “police”, but nobody helped me. After about 40-50 meters the man stopped following me. I immediately called the police and went to the Hotel “Sacher” where I contacted the officer. The police officers then took me to the scene of the crime. After a short search for my lost glasses or headphones, they were found on the bottom of the footpath and cycle path. The group of men and the man who hit me were no longer there. I estimate the man who hit me is about 1,60 1,70 cm tall. Has dark brown, short hair. I’m not sure but I believe this is of Eastern European origin. If I saw the perpetrator again, I would recognize him. A photo of me was taken by the police at the time of the injury, which clearly shows that my cheek is swollen below my left eye. When I fell, I fell on the right side of my buttocks and my right wrist, which still hurt.I’m going to see a doctor tomorrow to have the injuries looked at.
Boston keeps buying British batons
The Handel and Haydn Society, America’s oldest concert organisation, has named the British conductor, cellist and keyboardist Jonathan Cohen as its 15th artistic director. He succeds Harry Christophers, equally British, who stepped down in 2021 after 15 years. Cohen, a Mancunian, is founder of the Arcangelo Ensemble, music director...
Montreal loses a tenor to brain cancer
The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal – OSM writes:. We are very sad to learn today of the death of a friend, colleague and great artist: Marcel de Hêtre, lyrical singer and chorus of the OSM Choir for more than 35 years. 🖤. The entire large OSM family,...
Berlin plays Wagner tunes for Barenboim’s 80th
The leitmotiv is bit odd but the interleaved themes are all Wagner, with a Beethoven finale. The German president has sent personal greetings. We wish Daniel many happy returns – and soon.
We publish music by permission of the US Government
The head of the Urtext publisher G. Henle Verlag gives an entertaining account of how the company came into being, and how no-one can agree what Urtext really means. Wolf-Dieter Seiffert is talking to our partner Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life.
Salzburg is sued for 10 million Euros in underpaid fees
A group of singers and lawyers are taking action against the Salzburg Festival for alleged breaches of labour laws in the course of cancellations and postponements for the truncated 2020 summer festival. The claim affects 67 opera soloists and 120 chorus members. Other performers were apparently overcompensated, leading to further...
Ukraine envoy misfires badly at La Scala
The head of the Ukrainian consulate in Milan has written to Italy’s national opera house, urging it to cancel its season opening performance of Boris Godunov next month. Andrii Kartysh said that Modest Musorgsky’s opera, completed in 1873, could be utilised to support ‘potential elements of propaganda’.
