This attack took place in the early evening, 200 metres from the Hotel Sacher. Here’s a police statement by the Salzburg-resident violinist Ziyu He:. On November 13th, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m. I went for a walk along the footpath and cycle path next to the Salzach. I wanted to walk in the direction of Itzling. At the level of the Evangelical Church on the footpath and cycle path, I saw a group of 8-10 men sitting next to the footpath and cycle path. I think the group of men are of Eastern European descent. When I was right next to the group of men, one of them threw a small rock at me and hit me on the right shoulder. However, I was not injured by this stone throwing. I then took my headphones out of my ears and asked the group why they did that. A man from the group came up to me and punched me on the left side of my face with his right fist, breaking my optical glasses and falling to the ground. Then both of my headphones fell to the ground. The punch was carried out by the perpetrator without prior notice. I fell to the ground immediately after the punch and didn’t notice anything for 2 seconds. When I came to, I stood up again and could perceive that the same man was coming to me again. I then said that I would call the police, but the group and the man just laughed. When the man came back to me, he hit me again on the left side of my face with his right fist. I then told the man to leave me alone and just let me go. I could hear the other men in the group scolding me in the background. I could hear words like “son of a bitch.” I then ran away in the direction of the Staatsbrücke. I could still perceive that the man was following me. I was terrified for my life and screamed “help” “police”, but nobody helped me. After about 40-50 meters the man stopped following me. I immediately called the police and went to the Hotel “Sacher” where I contacted the officer. The police officers then took me to the scene of the crime. After a short search for my lost glasses or headphones, they were found on the bottom of the footpath and cycle path. The group of men and the man who hit me were no longer there. I estimate the man who hit me is about 1,60 1,70 cm tall. Has dark brown, short hair. I’m not sure but I believe this is of Eastern European origin. If I saw the perpetrator again, I would recognize him. A photo of me was taken by the police at the time of the injury, which clearly shows that my cheek is swollen below my left eye. When I fell, I fell on the right side of my buttocks and my right wrist, which still hurt.I’m going to see a doctor tomorrow to have the injuries looked at.

