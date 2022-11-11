ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Lady Vols stumble against Big Ten again

Tennessee fell to a second Big Ten program with a 79-67 loss to Indiana that left the team looking for answers balanced with the fact that the season is just three games old. “The only place things are going to get corrected is on the court at practice, and we practice tomorrow, so I’m really excited about that opportunity,” Coach Kellie Harper said after Monday’s game. “Then, we will be off on Wednesday, and at that point, it’ll be much needed, I’m sure.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Indiana Football Freshmen Tracker: Ohio State

The Hoosiers are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten after a 56-14 road loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. In the game a number of freshmen saw playing time for the Hoosiers. Peegs.com takes a look at the freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class that have seen action this year, and we recap how they have performed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Jon Scheyer says Kansas will 'attack everybody' tonight

No. 7-ranked Duke will take on No. 6 Kansas tonight in the biggest matchup of the early college basketball year, the nightcap of the Champions Classic. Two Blue Bloods playing in an NBA Arena is the kind of early season game this sport starves for, and all eyes will be on ESPN when the game tips off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Duke heads in to Champions Classic matchup vs Kansas as slight underdogs

It's hard to know too much about college basketball teams this early in the year, especially with teams like Kansas and Duke that have played against two overmatched opponents. In Duke's case, with so many newcomers on the roster (eleven players were not on the team last year), a new coach in Jon Scheyer, and one of their top freshmen, Dereck Lively, having only played 15 minutes, it's even harder to deduce.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

