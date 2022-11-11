Tennessee fell to a second Big Ten program with a 79-67 loss to Indiana that left the team looking for answers balanced with the fact that the season is just three games old. “The only place things are going to get corrected is on the court at practice, and we practice tomorrow, so I’m really excited about that opportunity,” Coach Kellie Harper said after Monday’s game. “Then, we will be off on Wednesday, and at that point, it’ll be much needed, I’m sure.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO