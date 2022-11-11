No charges filed against woman seen hanging stuffed toys in nooses near Black candidate's campaign sign, citing "behavioral health issues"

Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives 6 consecutive life sentences plus more than 700 additional years in prison for Waukesha Christmas parade attack
Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision Wednesday for driving his SUV into a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, killing six people and wounding dozens.
5 Georgia sheriff's office employees placed on administrative duty amid investigations into the beating of a Black man in custody
Five Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office employees have been placed on administrative duty amid an internal and a state investigation into the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, while he was in custody, a department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
Exclusive: Uvalde mayor vows senior cop who knew children needed rescuing from Robb Elementary will be gone 'by the end of this week'
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he learned of new justification from CNN reporting that Lt. Mariano Pargas should quit or be fired.
Video: Milwaukee judge brought to tears at emotional Darrell Brooks sentencing
Waukesha Circuit Court judge Jennifer Dorow ended an emotional trial by sentencing Darrell Brooks to life in prison. Brooks killed six people and wounded several others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin in 2021.
'Bizarre': Witness speaks about confrontation before shooting
UVA student Ryan Lynch spoke to CNN affiliate KYW about the deadly shooting of three University of Virginia football players. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
Former lawyer who threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle during a police brutality protest has been sentenced to 15 months in prison
A US District Judge has sentenced a former lawyer to 15 months in prison after she made a Molotov cocktail and threw it at an empty New York Police Department vehicle during a anti-Brooklyn police brutality protest in 2020.
Shipping giant Maersk settles lawsuit filed by student allegedly raped at sea
Shipping giant Maersk has settled a lawsuit filed by a former US Merchant Marine Academy student who says she was raped while working on the company's ship when she was 19 years old.
New timeline details emerge in case of Idaho students killings
Moscow, Idaho, police released a detailed timeline of the students' movements in the hours before they were killed. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
