ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors unveil new City Edition uniform designed by Bay Area artist with special meaining

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWq5h_0j7L1wwb00
(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After releasing throwback uniforms and Statement Edition jerseys to go along with their home and away fits for the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors dropped another new set on Thursday.

The Warriors joined the rest of the NBA by unveiling new City Edition jerseys. However, the Warriors’ look is more than just a new jersey. Oakland-based artist Allison Hueman collaborated with the Warriors to design the City Edition jerseys to represent Women’s empowerment in the Bay Area.

Instead of the rose in the Bay Bridge at the center of the jersey, the City Edition features a rose in the center of the jersey. The new uniform has another yellow rose that takes up most of the bottom half of the black jersey.

Per the Warriors’ website, one of the roses represents “women who change the game and lead fearlessly,” while the other is “symbolic of the women who are champions of our community.”

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Via @warriorsshop on Twitter:

The Warriors are set to debut their new City Edition look on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at San Francisco’s Chase Center at 7 p.m. PT.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
architecturaldigest.com

Tour NBA Star Andre Iguodala’s Serene Bay Area Home

When a Bay Area family contacted Oakland-based Redmond Aldrich Design to devise their dream home, the wife, Christina, didn’t share much information. She omitted that her husband, Andre Iguodala, is a Golden State Warriors superstar. “Christina is very low-key,” recounts founder Chloe Redmond Warner, who led the project alongside...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond reveals why Warriors had to explore KD trade return

Months after Warriors star Steph Curry told reporters he was open to a reunion with Kevin Durant, it was Draymond Green's turn to share his thoughts. Talking with Pierce Simpson in the first episode of "Unfiltered with Complex Sports," the 32-year-old revealed the Warriors' thought process when the Brooklyn Nets star initially requested a trade over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' road struggles continuing with loss to Kings on Sunday

Despite getting on track with a two-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors’ road struggles continued on Sunday evening against the Sacramento Kings. After beating the Kings in their first two meetings of the young 2022-23 season, Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox handed the Warriors their seventh consecutive road loss, 122-115. Through 13 games, the Warriors still haven’t recorded a win outside of San Francisco.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season

Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample

In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets want to give coach Jacque Vaughn chance to win with current roster

Some in the Nets’ front office want to give coach Jacque Vaughn a chance to win with this current roster before making any trade decisions, according to a report on Thursday by SNY NBA insider Ian Begley. Vaughn had the interim tag removed from his title on Wednesday and is starting to show how he envisions running the team as the permanent head coach.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy