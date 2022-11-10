Warriors unveil new City Edition uniform designed by Bay Area artist with special meaining

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After releasing throwback uniforms and Statement Edition jerseys to go along with their home and away fits for the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors dropped another new set on Thursday.

The Warriors joined the rest of the NBA by unveiling new City Edition jerseys. However, the Warriors’ look is more than just a new jersey. Oakland-based artist Allison Hueman collaborated with the Warriors to design the City Edition jerseys to represent Women’s empowerment in the Bay Area.

Instead of the rose in the Bay Bridge at the center of the jersey, the City Edition features a rose in the center of the jersey. The new uniform has another yellow rose that takes up most of the bottom half of the black jersey.

Per the Warriors’ website, one of the roses represents “women who change the game and lead fearlessly,” while the other is “symbolic of the women who are champions of our community.”

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Via @warriorsshop on Twitter:

The Warriors are set to debut their new City Edition look on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at San Francisco’s Chase Center at 7 p.m. PT.

