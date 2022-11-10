Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Intense flu season hitting Georgia with 'very high' activity level, doctors say
ATLANTA — Flu cases are already so bad that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adding a new color to its flu outbreak map. Georgia is now purple among the states with a “very high” activity level. Executive Director of Health and Community Education at...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/14/22
A wrong way crash left one man dead and I-75 shut down for part of the weekend. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Sunday around 1 a.m.
