ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvLOk_0j7KqTGF00

Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fpIi_0j7KqTGF00
Week 11 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Indiana

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the games as 40 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: 58.5 points

Moneyline: No moneyline odds for the game have been announced as Ohio State is considered the overwhelming favorite to win outright.

FPI prediction: Ohio State has the 98.4 percent chance to win outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Indiana, 45-7, but fail to cover the spread. Indiana +40

What you need to know

Indiana: With just one win in Big Ten games this season, the Hoosiers program has failed to consolidate its gains from the successful 2020 season, especially after quarterback Michael Penix transferred out. IU averages 23.3 points per game, allows 32.2 on defense, and is rushing for just 78.7 yards each time out.

Ohio State: This vaunted offense ground to a halt last weekend in the wind at Northwestern, but the team also lacked for physicality at the line and the team just overall didn't play up to its standard. Saturday is the moment for Ohio State to re-charge its batteries and return to dominance with a battle against likely undefeated Michigan still to come, and from there a fight for the College Football Playoff.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

More from College Football HQ

Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52

A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State

Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDTN

You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.  House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
OHIO STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New airline coming to Columbus next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new airline is coming to John Glenn Columbus International Airport next year. Sun Country Airlines announced its service will operate twice weekly seasonal flights from John Glenn to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. The services will run from May 4, 2023, until Labor Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. University of Virginia confirms identities of three …. University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting. CPD releases body camera footage from shootout. CPD...
HILLIARD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus

Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gas price hike in Columbus short lived

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a significant spike in gas prices last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 11 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.76. Prices at the pump remain 9.7 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15 measles cases reported in five central Ohio daycare centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health (CPH) is investigating an outbreak of measles cases that have been reported in childcare facilities in the area. CPH confirmed that there are an additional 11 measles cases in five different daycares in central Ohio, adding to the four confirmed cases reported last week in one unspecified childcare facility in the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy