Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Indiana

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the games as 40 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: 58.5 points

Moneyline: No moneyline odds for the game have been announced as Ohio State is considered the overwhelming favorite to win outright.

FPI prediction: Ohio State has the 98.4 percent chance to win outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Indiana, 45-7, but fail to cover the spread. Indiana +40

What you need to know

Indiana: With just one win in Big Ten games this season, the Hoosiers program has failed to consolidate its gains from the successful 2020 season, especially after quarterback Michael Penix transferred out. IU averages 23.3 points per game, allows 32.2 on defense, and is rushing for just 78.7 yards each time out.

Ohio State: This vaunted offense ground to a halt last weekend in the wind at Northwestern, but the team also lacked for physicality at the line and the team just overall didn't play up to its standard. Saturday is the moment for Ohio State to re-charge its batteries and return to dominance with a battle against likely undefeated Michigan still to come, and from there a fight for the College Football Playoff.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

More from College Football HQ

Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings



College Football Playoff Rankings

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook