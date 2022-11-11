ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

977rocks.com

Slippery Rock makes NCAA Playoffs – head to Massachusetts

The Slippery Rock University football team lost 23-21 to Kutztown Saturday in their final regular season game, playing without their starting quarterback, top two running backs and leading wide receiver due to injury. The Rock still made the NCAA Division II playoffs despite the loss, but will be on the...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
977rocks.com

Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates

Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
therecord-online.com

LH Men’s Wrestling bested by #8 NC State, 32-4

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (0-2) took on No. 8 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School in Bethlehem as part of Journeyman’s Wrangle Mania. The Wolfpack took the non-conference dual, 32-4. In the day’s opening bout, Anthony Noto’s (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) win in sudden victory highlighted the day for the Bald Eagles. Noto, the No. 13 ranked 125-pounder in the nation, battled No. 21 Jarrett Trombley and after three periods of 1-1 action, Noto secured the takedown in sudden victory to secure his second win in as many days. Both teams were deducted a team point and LHU led 2-0.
BETHLEHEM, PA
977rocks.com

Butler Downtown Readying For Yearly Celebration

Butler Downtown will recognize those who put the city in a positive light over the past year at an event planned for later this week. The group’s free annual celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street in Butler, where the group will present awards including: Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Economic Impact Award.
BUTLER, PA
977rocks.com

Cranberry’s Early Learning Center Hosting Open House

Families with young children in southern Butler County will have the chance to talk about student education and safety with staff at the Cranberry Township Early Learning Center. The center will be hosting an Open House event inside the Township Municipal Center on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
KUTZTOWN, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

FOREIGNER to bring Farewell Tour to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The popular band FOREIGNER will be bringing their Farewell Tour to Burgettstown next summer. The band known for the songs “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Juke Box Hero” announced that they will be touring with special guest LOVERBOY.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Champion of the Poconos remembered

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
Times News

Caboose being moved to Lehighton

A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
AUBURN, PA

