FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
977rocks.com
Slippery Rock makes NCAA Playoffs – head to Massachusetts
The Slippery Rock University football team lost 23-21 to Kutztown Saturday in their final regular season game, playing without their starting quarterback, top two running backs and leading wide receiver due to injury. The Rock still made the NCAA Division II playoffs despite the loss, but will be on the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
therecord-online.com
PIAA Playoffs: Bulldogs play Allentown Central Catholic at Williamsport Friday
MECHANICSBURG, PA – The opponent and site for the Jersey Shore football team ‘s first round PIAA contest has been set: The 12-0 Bulldogs will meet District 11 Class 4A champion Allentown Central Catholic (7-5) Friday, Nov. 18 at the Williamsport High School field. ACC advanced with a...
977rocks.com
Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates
Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
therecord-online.com
LH Men’s Wrestling bested by #8 NC State, 32-4
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team (0-2) took on No. 8 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School in Bethlehem as part of Journeyman’s Wrangle Mania. The Wolfpack took the non-conference dual, 32-4. In the day’s opening bout, Anthony Noto’s (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) win in sudden victory highlighted the day for the Bald Eagles. Noto, the No. 13 ranked 125-pounder in the nation, battled No. 21 Jarrett Trombley and after three periods of 1-1 action, Noto secured the takedown in sudden victory to secure his second win in as many days. Both teams were deducted a team point and LHU led 2-0.
977rocks.com
Butler Downtown Readying For Yearly Celebration
Butler Downtown will recognize those who put the city in a positive light over the past year at an event planned for later this week. The group’s free annual celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street in Butler, where the group will present awards including: Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Economic Impact Award.
977rocks.com
Cranberry’s Early Learning Center Hosting Open House
Families with young children in southern Butler County will have the chance to talk about student education and safety with staff at the Cranberry Township Early Learning Center. The center will be hosting an Open House event inside the Township Municipal Center on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to...
abc27.com
One dead after shooting near Kutztown University: PSP
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Reading was shot and killed near Kutztown University on Saturday, Nov. 13. According to Trooper Beohm of the Pennsylvania State police, the shooting occurred at 1 a.m. on Saturday morning around the Advantage Point off-campus student housing. This housing is privately owned and not owned by Kutztown University.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
abc27.com
FOREIGNER to bring Farewell Tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The popular band FOREIGNER will be bringing their Farewell Tour to Burgettstown next summer. The band known for the songs “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Juke Box Hero” announced that they will be touring with special guest LOVERBOY.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersection
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Glenmoore reported watching and photographing both a disc-shaped and a cylinder-shaped object hovering in the night sky at about 8:29 p.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Champion of the Poconos remembered
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
977rocks.com
Groups at Butler County Community College to Distribute Meals to Local Families
Many local families will be able to enjoy holiday meals thanks to an ongoing initiative at Butler County Community College. In September, efforts by the BC3 Pioneer Pantry and the BC3 Education Foundation were able to raise over $5,000 which will result in about 40 meals distributed to those in need later this week.
