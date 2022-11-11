ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World

When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
bungalower

Last local Radio Shack to close next month

Orange County’s first (and last) Radio Shack will close its doors in mid-December after roughly 52 years of business just south of downtown Orlando. The property, which is located at 2001 S. Orange Avenue [GMap] in the SoDo District, was listed for lease on LoopNet this summer and has already landed a tenant – an unnamed smoke shop scheduled to take the keys in January 2023.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Over 40 Treats Coming to Universal Orlando for the Holidays

The holidays are officially beginning at Universal Orlando!. Starting on November 12th, the holiday celebration kicks off at Universal, with a parade, Grinchmas, Christmas at the Wizarding World, and more! And now we have a FULL menu of holiday treats arriving at the parks. Universal has revealed its massive list...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando home designed by NSYNC's Joey Fatone on sale for $7.9M

NSYNC's Joey Fatone long ago said "bye bye bye" to the Orlando mansion he designed, but the home known as Grande Oaks is anything but gone. The five-bed, nine-bath lakefront palace hit the market this week, offering us a look inside the sort of home that topping the charts during the CD boom can get you. And what a home it is. It comes complete with its own movie theater, billiards room and a full gym.
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Tavares, FL

Tavares is a beautiful lakefront city in central Florida, less than an hour from Orlando. It was founded in 1880 and has been the seat of Lake County since 1888. The city is part of the county’s golden triangle, an area known for its natural beauty and outdoor adventures such as boating and fishing.
TAVARES, FL
10NEWS

Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Florida’s favorite frozen attraction returns to Gaylord Palms

KISSIMMEE — Florida may be known for sun and sandy beaches, but there’s a freeze warning in effect in one area of the Sunshine State. From Nov. 18, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023, part of Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee will be a frosty 9 degrees as the hotel welcomes back a longtime holiday tradition, ICE!, after a two-year hiatus.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
