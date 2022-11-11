King Charles III’s Remembrance Day wreath will pay touching tribute to the Queen and King George VI

Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
epicstream.com
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
Queen Consort Camilla Slips On Low-Heeled Pumps With King Charles III in London
Queen Consort Camilla continued bringing her comfort-focused shoe style to royal visits this week. While in London with King Charles III to visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibit at the storied Victoria and Albert Museum, the Queen Consort wore a black cropped blazer over a matching knee-length dress and a white flounce-collared blouse. Adding to her ensemble’s winter-ready state were black tights.
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
King Charles Marks First Birthday as Monarch with His Most Striking Photo Yet — and a New Role!
King Charles is celebrating his birthday with a new role. Charles, who turns 74 on Monday, has officially taken over a title and post from his late father Prince Philip as he becomes the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. To mark the new role (and his first birthday as...
King Charles Has Asked Parliament To Add Princess Anne and Prince Edward To The Counsellors Of State
King Charles on Monday asked the UK Parliament to amend specific legislation concerning the royal family in order to allow his sister and youngest brother to be made Counsellors of State — a move that would add them to the select group of royals who can step in to represent the monarch and carry out (most of) their duties if the sovereign is unable to perform them due to illness or absence from the country.
BBC
York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death
The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
Princess Anne: A rare glimpse inside the royal’s ‘surprisingly normal’ home
Behind-the-scenes moment Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to use video-calling software. Princess Anne is back in the headlines thanks toThe Crown, with the hit Netflix show’s fifth season landing on the streaming service this week. The popular royal has previously been portrayed in the show by Lyla Barrett-Rye...
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Attend Festival of Remembrance for 1st Time Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Continuing tradition. King Charles III attended the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance in London on Saturday, November 12, for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died. The 73-year-old appeared at Royal Albert Hall alongside Queen Consort Camilla as well as Prince William and Princess Kate to remember...
Marie Claire
Prince William Is Actively Planning King Charles’ Coronation—Much Like Prince Philip Did for Queen Elizabeth
Plans for King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London are well underway, with the ceremony slated to be shorter, smaller, and sooner than his mother’s before him. Viewers of The Crown—or students of history—remember Prince Philip’s integral role in the coronation planning for...
Elle
Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown
The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Remembrance Day wreaths have been removed
Have Prince Andrew and Prince Harry been cut off again?. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been dealt another blow from the Royal family. Their gestures of goodwill for Remembrance Day have been removed according to The Mirror. The two "spares" were not allowed to wear their military uniforms to various events that were related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now it seems they are continuing to be shunned.
King Charles III turns 74 as he celebrates first birthday as monarch
King Charles III will mark his 74th birthday today (Monday 14 November), his first birthday celebration since he ascended the throne just over two months ago.The monarch assumed his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September.While he was the Prince of Wales, the King would sometimes be away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.Today, his milestone will be asked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.Gun salutes will be fired...
seventeen.com
Meet King Charles's Fleet of Ex-Girlfriends—Including One He Proposed to Before Princess Diana
When it comes to the ladies in King Charles's life, three names come to mind: his first wife Princess Diana, his second wife Queen Camilla, and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. But before Charles "settled down" (those quotes are working overtime) with Diana, he was known as the world's most eligible bachelor and earned a reputation as a "playboy prince" thanks to the sheer number of women he dated. Most of whom were spotted accompanying him to various, uh, romantic (?) polo matches.
It's Charles III's first birthday as King next week. How will it be marked?
One of the bonuses of being the British monarch is that you get to celebrate your birthday twice: on your actual birthday and on your official one.
Do Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles Really Have a Good Relationship?
An analysis into whether Prince William's stepmother Camilla, Queen Consort and William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales' have a good relationship despite rumors.
Princess Diana Kept Her Answers ‘Very Beige’ When Asked About 1 Royal in BBC ‘Panorama’ Interview
According to author Gareth Russell, Princess Diana offered 'very beige' answers when Martin Bashir tried to get to say something negative about the Queen Mother in her BBC 'Panorama' interview.
Comments / 0