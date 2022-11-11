ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

King Charles III’s Remembrance Day wreath will pay touching tribute to the Queen and King George VI

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning
tatler.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips On Low-Heeled Pumps With King Charles III in London

Queen Consort Camilla continued bringing her comfort-focused shoe style to royal visits this week. While in London with King Charles III to visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibit at the storied Victoria and Albert Museum, the Queen Consort wore a black cropped blazer over a matching knee-length dress and a white flounce-collared blouse. Adding to her ensemble’s winter-ready state were black tights.
People

Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
Floor8

A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
BuzzFeed News

King Charles Has Asked Parliament To Add Princess Anne and Prince Edward To The Counsellors Of State

King Charles on Monday asked the UK Parliament to amend specific legislation concerning the royal family in order to allow his sister and youngest brother to be made Counsellors of State — a move that would add them to the select group of royals who can step in to represent the monarch and carry out (most of) their duties if the sovereign is unable to perform them due to illness or absence from the country.
BBC

York: King Charles unveils first statue of Queen since her death

The King has unveiled a statue to his "beloved" mother in York, the first to be installed since her death. The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at...
Elle

Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull's Friendship Is More Than What's in The Crown

The Crown's fifth season isn't solely focused on Charles and Diana drama. It also features Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) grappling with the monarchy's declining relevance in the 1990s and Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) revisiting a long-lost love. As for Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce), he develops a close friendship with family friend Penny Knatchbull while experiencing his own marital troubles with the queen.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Remembrance Day wreaths have been removed

Have Prince Andrew and Prince Harry been cut off again?. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been dealt another blow from the Royal family. Their gestures of goodwill for Remembrance Day have been removed according to The Mirror. The two "spares" were not allowed to wear their military uniforms to various events that were related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now it seems they are continuing to be shunned.
The Independent

King Charles III turns 74 as he celebrates first birthday as monarch

King Charles III will mark his 74th birthday today (Monday 14 November), his first birthday celebration since he ascended the throne just over two months ago.The monarch assumed his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September.While he was the Prince of Wales, the King would sometimes be away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.Today, his milestone will be asked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.Gun salutes will be fired...
seventeen.com

Meet King Charles's Fleet of Ex-Girlfriends—Including One He Proposed to Before Princess Diana

When it comes to the ladies in King Charles's life, three names come to mind: his first wife Princess Diana, his second wife Queen Camilla, and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. But before Charles "settled down" (those quotes are working overtime) with Diana, he was known as the world's most eligible bachelor and earned a reputation as a "playboy prince" thanks to the sheer number of women he dated. Most of whom were spotted accompanying him to various, uh, romantic (?) polo matches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy