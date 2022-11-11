Read full article on original website
theevreport.com
Tata Motors celebrates its production milestone of 50,000 EVs
India has embraced the EV revolution and this has driven Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand to a key milestone – the rollout of the 50,000th EV in the country. The Company today, rolled out its 50000th EV, from its Pune facility. Favorable policy environment, positive word of mouth from existing customers, practical product options, better ride and handling and attractive cost of ownership have helped the Company achieve this feat ahead of its target.
theevreport.com
Growing Impact of Electrification Takes Center Stage at 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show
LOS ANGELES – Electric vehicles stand at the forefront of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, where attendees can see and experience a wide array of new EVs. Taking place from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show® will host new EV debuts and give show-goers access to an array of electric-vehicle test drives and rides, demonstrating the benefits of these cars, trucks, and SUVs in terms of performance, comfort, and practicality.
theevreport.com
Scout Motors Establishes Online Presence
Scout SUV front-end teaser image offers glimpse of design direction for the next generation of Scout trucks and SUV. Tysons, Virginia – Scout Motors Inc. established the brand’s online presence for the first time by launching its website, social media, and brand-owned community forum. Clean, bold, and intuitive,...
theevreport.com
VIA Motors and EAVX announce partnership for development of Class 2b Proxima Van
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – VIA Motors, a U.S. based All-Electric Commercial OEM Vehicle Manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, today enters a partnership with EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), to develop a fully electric class 2b delivery van. The new vehicle will be designed and prototyped by EAVX, feature VIA’s proprietary VDRIVE skateboard technology and the body will eventually be manufactured by Morgan Olson.
theevreport.com
NIO ET7 Awarded the Golden Steering Wheel 2022
Berlin – NIO, a global smart electric vehicle company, was awarded the internationally coveted Golden Steering Wheel award, winning the ‘Medium and Upper Class’ category with its smart electric flagship sedan, NIO ET7. Ralph Kranz, General Manager of NIO Germany, received the prestigious award at the official award ceremony held at the Axel Springer House in Berlin. William Li, NIO’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, addressed the guests and jury, thanking them and the readers for their support.
theevreport.com
EVBox Partners with Drake & Farrell to Boost the Circularity of its Value Chain
AMSTERDAM — EVBox, a leading provider of flexible and scalable charging solutions, is teaming up with Drake & Farrell, a top provider of circular supply chain solutions, to increase the circularity of its value chain. The new partnership will give EVBox a higher degree of control over the lifecycle of its products and increase the potential for reusing and recycling its charging stations and their components.
theevreport.com
CATL and Daihatsu reached strategic cooperation agreement
OSAKA, Japan – Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) announced an MOU of Strategic Cooperation on battery supply and battery technologies to promote e-mobility in Japan. Under the agreement, CATL intends to provide stable supply of EV batteries to the electric vehicles of...
theevreport.com
Volta Trucks and Cake electric motorcycles unite to provide electric mobile micro hub for last mile delivery
Volta Trucks and Cake electric motorcycles aim to further decarbonize and decongest city center streets. Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, and Cake, the Swedish maker of premium lightweight, electric motorcycles, have announced a collaboration aimed at decarbonizing and decongesting last mile deliveries, while also improving service to end customers.
theevreport.com
Ohme and Volkswagen ID. Buzz combine for ultimate EV package
Volkswagen’s new all-electric ID. Buzz is now available as a one-stop EV package with Ohme’s Home Pro smart charger included. Following last month’s announcement of the partnership between award-winning smart charging company Ohme and Volkswagen, this latest announcement sees customers who finance their ID. Buzz or ID. Buzz Cargo also receives an Ohme Home Pro.
theevreport.com
onsemi Silicon Carbide Technology Enables All-Electric VISION EQXX to Go Further on a Single Charge
As part of a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, onsemi provides the carmaker with high-efficiency silicon carbide (SiC) power modules that increase the range of its VISION EQXX. MUNICH – onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that Mercedes-Benz adopted onsemi silicon carbide (SiC) technology for traction...
