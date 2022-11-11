LOS ANGELES – Electric vehicles stand at the forefront of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, where attendees can see and experience a wide array of new EVs. Taking place from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show® will host new EV debuts and give show-goers access to an array of electric-vehicle test drives and rides, demonstrating the benefits of these cars, trucks, and SUVs in terms of performance, comfort, and practicality.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO