Volkswagen is making rapid progress worldwide with the electrification of its vehicle fleet despite a strained supply situation. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is on track with the electrification of its vehicle fleet. One year earlier than planned the company has reached a further milestone in the implementation of its ACCELERATE strategy to become an emission-free, software-driven mobility provider: Since the first ID.3 models were handed over to customers in October 2020, Volkswagen has delivered 500,000 vehicles from the ID. family worldwide – despite the persistently strained supply situation.

1 DAY AGO