theevreport.com
Volkswagen ID. Models Have the Half-Million Mark
Volkswagen is making rapid progress worldwide with the electrification of its vehicle fleet despite a strained supply situation. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is on track with the electrification of its vehicle fleet. One year earlier than planned the company has reached a further milestone in the implementation of its ACCELERATE strategy to become an emission-free, software-driven mobility provider: Since the first ID.3 models were handed over to customers in October 2020, Volkswagen has delivered 500,000 vehicles from the ID. family worldwide – despite the persistently strained supply situation.
theevreport.com
Growing Impact of Electrification Takes Center Stage at 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show
LOS ANGELES – Electric vehicles stand at the forefront of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, where attendees can see and experience a wide array of new EVs. Taking place from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show® will host new EV debuts and give show-goers access to an array of electric-vehicle test drives and rides, demonstrating the benefits of these cars, trucks, and SUVs in terms of performance, comfort, and practicality.
theevreport.com
Volta Trucks and Cake electric motorcycles unite to provide electric mobile micro hub for last mile delivery
Volta Trucks and Cake electric motorcycles aim to further decarbonize and decongest city center streets. Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, and Cake, the Swedish maker of premium lightweight, electric motorcycles, have announced a collaboration aimed at decarbonizing and decongesting last mile deliveries, while also improving service to end customers.
theevreport.com
Ohme and Volkswagen ID. Buzz combine for ultimate EV package
Volkswagen’s new all-electric ID. Buzz is now available as a one-stop EV package with Ohme’s Home Pro smart charger included. Following last month’s announcement of the partnership between award-winning smart charging company Ohme and Volkswagen, this latest announcement sees customers who finance their ID. Buzz or ID. Buzz Cargo also receives an Ohme Home Pro.
theevreport.com
EVBox Partners with Drake & Farrell to Boost the Circularity of its Value Chain
AMSTERDAM — EVBox, a leading provider of flexible and scalable charging solutions, is teaming up with Drake & Farrell, a top provider of circular supply chain solutions, to increase the circularity of its value chain. The new partnership will give EVBox a higher degree of control over the lifecycle of its products and increase the potential for reusing and recycling its charging stations and their components.
theevreport.com
VIA Motors and EAVX announce partnership for development of Class 2b Proxima Van
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – VIA Motors, a U.S. based All-Electric Commercial OEM Vehicle Manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, today enters a partnership with EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), to develop a fully electric class 2b delivery van. The new vehicle will be designed and prototyped by EAVX, feature VIA’s proprietary VDRIVE skateboard technology and the body will eventually be manufactured by Morgan Olson.
theevreport.com
NIO ET7 Awarded the Golden Steering Wheel 2022
Berlin – NIO, a global smart electric vehicle company, was awarded the internationally coveted Golden Steering Wheel award, winning the ‘Medium and Upper Class’ category with its smart electric flagship sedan, NIO ET7. Ralph Kranz, General Manager of NIO Germany, received the prestigious award at the official award ceremony held at the Axel Springer House in Berlin. William Li, NIO’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, addressed the guests and jury, thanking them and the readers for their support.
Studies find automatic braking can cut crashes over 40%
Two new U.S. studies show that automatic emergency braking can cut the number of rear-end automobile crashes in half, and reduce pickup truck crashes by more than 40%
theevreport.com
CATL and Daihatsu reached strategic cooperation agreement
OSAKA, Japan – Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) announced an MOU of Strategic Cooperation on battery supply and battery technologies to promote e-mobility in Japan. Under the agreement, CATL intends to provide stable supply of EV batteries to the electric vehicles of...
theevreport.com
Kia America Unleashes Power of Silence in New Campaign for Most Powerful Kia Ever – the EV6 GT
576-HP all-electric Kia EV6 GT can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 161 mph. IRVINE, Calif. – Kia America recently debuted an all-new creative campaign for the most powerful vehicle in company history, the 576-hp, all-electric Kia EV6 GT. Performance vehicles of the past had to be heard to be believed, and the campaigns promoting these vehicles often featured revving engines and tuned exhaust systems. But this new campaign developed by David&Goliath, Kia’s creative agency of record, communicates the EV6 GT’s new message loud and clear – silence can be powerful.
