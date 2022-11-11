Read full article on original website
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Casual Eastern Iowa BBQ Joint Closing Iowa City Location
After seven years of serving up its delicious barbecue-style food and sides to customers in Iowa City, Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions is for sale. According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, it is located at 525 S. Gilbert St. The business opened in 2015 in the former Old Capitol Brew Works location. Its owner Sean Keller told the Press-Citizen this is not the end for Mosley's which is named after his beloved dog.
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?
As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
Iowa Parents Surprised By Sailor Son At Kinnick Stadium [WATCH]
There are always a lot of great moments at an Iowa Hawkeye home football game. There is The Wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter. The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band at halftime. And singing 'In Heaven There is No Beer' after another Iowa victory. But there was another moment at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday that had fans shedding tears of joy.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
Iowa Star Has Thoughts on Famous Doppleganger, Potential Biopic
Who would you want to play you in a biopic-the big screen story of your life? It's something we've all pondered a time or two in our lives, especially in the last several years with the genre being on the upswing. But we've also likely daydreamed about our favorite celebrities playing our other favorite celebrities.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
Sioux City Journal
At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
KCRG.com
Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from a traumatic brain injury
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kinsley Provin was missing from the Williamsburg crowd at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. She’s been recovering from a brain injury since a car accident on September 21. Many of her cognitive abilities, including her speech, haven’t returned yet. Junior Kyler Provin played with his sister on his mind.
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCJJ
Holiday Lights at the Lake returns to Coralville Reservoir
A popular holiday light show at the Coralville Reservoir is returning for a second year. Holiday Lights at the Lake is a mile-long route including brightly-lit archways, characters from Santa’s ranch, storybook scenes, fantasy flower arrangements, moose and reindeer involved in Olympic sporting activities, and more. Proceeds benefit the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
KCRG.com
A wintry start to the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. There are even a few flurries outside the window to start our Saturday. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s along with isolated flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.
KCRG.com
Monday mostly quiet before light snow chance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week starts off quietly, but the chance for accumulating snow arrives soon after. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday, with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A little bit of light snow could clip the northwest zone in the afternoon, but most of the activity should hold off until later.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
