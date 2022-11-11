ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The English: fans label 'breathtaking' Western 'the best thing' on TV

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhs1j_0j7KS3i800

*This article contains spoilers for the season premiere of The English *

The English , the new Western drama from the BBC and Amazon Studios, has certainly won over fans at home thanks in no small part to its gorgeous cinematography.

The first episode premiered in the UK on November 10 and the whole series is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Prime Video . In the season premiere, we're introduced to our two protagonists for this new epic drama, English aristocrat Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer).

The pair didn't exactly meet on the best of terms; Cornelia was assaulted and trapped, and Eli had been captured and tied up after leaving the military behind, and their troubles only got worse as the episode unfolded (a full episode summary can be found later in this article).

Although the show has only just started and The English clearly has many fans. Whilst there was plenty of buzz about the strong performances in the show, one thing stood just even more than the acting: the show's breathtaking visuals!

One fan wrote: "Almost every scene could be a poster".

See more

Another wrote: "#TheEnglish might very well be the best thing I've ever seen on telly. Just stunning", whilst another summed up the premiere episode as "bloody, brutal and breathtaking." And they weren't the only ones who were full of praise, either!

See more
See more See more
See more See more

If you need a quick refresh of what went down in The English 's first episode, we've included a brief summary below.

What happened in the first episode of The English?

Cornelia leaves her English home behind on a quest for revenge on her child's killer; during a stop on her travels, she is taken in by hotel owner, Richard M. Watts (Ciaran Hinds) in Kansas.

Watts has Eli tied up outside his hotel; Cornelia offers the man money to cut him down and free him, but Watts refuses and then knocks her out; he then cuts Eli down, and sends wagon driver Sebold Cusk (Toby Jones) off with Eli in tow.

As Sebold explains, the plan is to have Eli framed for Cornelia's death, and Cusk stands to earn the reward for turning him over to the authorities. However, a group of cowboys interrupts their journey.

Eli manages to kill the three men, but Sebold gets shot in the process. Eli returns to the hotel to get his horse and retrieve his belongings, but he saves Cornelia in the process. As he plans to leave, she manages to convince him to travel alongside her for at least part of the journey to her destination in Wyoming.

The English airs Thursdays at 9 pm on BBC Two in the UK. The full series can be streamed as a box set on BBC iPlayer and on Prime Video outside of the UK.

Comments / 6

Related
IGN

The English Premiere Review: First Two Episodes

The English will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., and on BBC Two in the U.K., on Nov. 11. The violent intentions are clear from the cold open of Episode 1 in Hugo Blick’s latest small-screen endeavor, The English. In Nebraska, sweaty, white soldiers murder an indigenous man for harming one of their own and argue whether to deliver the same bloody fate to his wife and daughter. That is until cavalry sergeant Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) pulls up on a horse from above to prevent further carnage. But he is no white man; he is a Pawnee scout whose high-ranking position in the U.S. army introduces the outsider conflict he will face throughout this series: both a traitor to some Native people and a second-class citizen to the white colonizers. Right away, it’s an intriguing set-up, putting a fresh twist on the traditional Western.
SheKnows

Emily Blunt Talks About the On-Screen Punch She Feared She’d Never Recover From in The English

Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are facing down the Wild West in Amazon Prime’s new show, The English, in a gritty, witty and shockingly violent way. Blunt and Spencer sat down with SheKnows to break down their unconventional western love story, rave about each other’s performances and talk about the punch. Yes, the punch that will be heard all around the world. Ciarán Hinds delivers said punch to Blunt that shakes everyone to the core, but especially Blunt. Watch the video to find out exactly what Blunt told Hinds before they filmed.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Looper

Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset

No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy