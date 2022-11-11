Warrior Nun season 2 ending explained: Was Adriel finally defeated?

Warrior Nun season 2 has arrived on Netflix, and excited fans everywhere have been tuning in following a two-year wait for new episodes. But what happened in the explosive finale?

In our Warrior Nun season 1 recap , we recalled the truth about Adriel and that he wasn't the angelic figure we all originally thought he was, and that he was actually a demon instead. This resulted in an epic fight that ended on a cliffhanger where Shotgun Mary was overpowered by Adriel's demons.

In season 2, Mary was noticeably missing which led fans to speculate what had happened to her. Her fate is still unclear but according to Screen Rant , actress Toya Turner was unable to return to Warrior Nun .

Showrunner Simon Davis Barry told the site: "Well, the plan was to have Mary in season 2. And unfortunately, at the beginning of season 2's filming, Toya [Turner] had to leave the show for personal reasons.

Shotgun Mary had to been removed from season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

"We had to very quickly retool the show to accommodate that. And we didn't want to recast her because I think it's too iconic a character, so what we had to do is figure out a way to tie in what had happened at the end of season 1 that didn't feel too clunky and didn't feel too slapped on."

Season 2 picks up two months after the showdown against Adriel, and we catch up with Ava and the rest of the Order. But what actually happened? Here's a rundown of the key moments.

Warrior Nun season 2 ending explained: Did Ava defeat Adriel?

Yes, but it was no easy task. The demon proved to be a powerful adversary and his end goal was to enslave all of Earth by bringing enough wraith demons through the realm, and he seemed to be growing more powerful by the day. Things became even more complicated when he was joined by an unexpected ally.

Sister Lilith allowed herself to be lured over to the dark side by Adriel, as she began to question who she was and what she was becoming, so Ava having no choice but to fight them both as they attempted to overpower her.

Adriel and Lilith teamed up in a shocking twist. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ava was eventually able to wound both with the Cruciform Sword, and also had to make the difficult decision to detonate the Divinium bomb in an effort to put an end to all this, seriously injuring herself in the process as she was hit by the shrapnel from the powerful bomb.

However, the bomb didn't work as planned with Lilith and Adriel healed rapidly, so Ava had to rely on something else. While she was in a different realm she learned about beasts called Tarasks and how she could summon them, so she brought them through and allowed them to swarm Adriel, finally destroying him.

Sister Camila also had a key role in defeating Adriel. She used her psychic bond with the angel to attack his mind, which gave Ava an all-important opening, but Ava was now faced with a difficult decision about her own fate.

Ava had to say goodbye to Beatrice. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sister Beatrice found Ava and held her while she was wounded, and they soon realized that the only way for her to heal from her wounds was to go through to the other realm, where she said an emotional goodbye to Beatrice and told her that she loved her.

What happened to Lilith?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lilith teamed up with Adriel, but she had a last minute change of heart and re-evaluated her loyalties. Although she'd always had a rivalry with Ava, she realized teaming up with Adriel was not the answer, and she ended up assisting the other sisters in the final moments of the series.

However, she had some grave news, telling Beatrice that a Great War between Heaven and Hell was brewing, which sets up events of a potential third season. We last see Lilith teleporting away in search of answers about herself and who she really stands with.

Why did Beatrice leave the Order?

Beatrice said goodbye to her fellow sisters. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sister Beatrice's decision to leave the Order of the Cruciform Sword might've been shocking at first, but it actually makes a lot of sense when you think about her character development since season 1.

First of all, she's seriously doubting her religion and commitment to God, even going as far as to question whether or not he really exists due to Adriel's behavior and the way he was able to steal prayers so easily.

Plus, watching Ava nearly die was too much for her and it had taken its toll, especially due to the fact she was falling in love with her. It's time for Beatrice to take a step back and think about her future, and do some soul-searching before she's able to potentially rejoin the Order again.