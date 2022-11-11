Read full article on original website
Brookings ‘Gifting for Good’ Gives You a Jump on Holiday Giving
Not only will you find truly creative and unique gifts during this event, but you'll be donating to five organizations that are an integral part of the Brookings community, which in turn, adds to South Dakota's thriving economy. "Gifting for Good" is going on in Brookings from November 17 through...
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Try New Tasty Winter Treat At Sioux Falls Fast Food Joint
Let's be honest! Ice cream is great no matter if it's 100 degrees outside or a bone-chilling 20 degrees below zero. It's a sweet treat most individuals can't resist. One fast food chain just announced a new chilly treat that will definitely have your taste buds begging for more. Wendy's...
Amazing Deals and Discounts In Sioux Falls For Veterans Day, November 11 2022
November 11 is Veterans Day, a day to pay tribute to our heroes who have served proudly in the United States Armed Forces. Some businesses across the Sioux Empire are offering deals and discounts as a way of saying ‘thank you.’ Here are a few from our friends at Delish and Mlitary.com for the info.
Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls
Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland. The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)
Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This
Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday
If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo
Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
Professional Boxing Returns To The District In Sioux Falls
Boxing returns to Sioux Falls as the Sioux Falls Sports Authority will host the first South Dakota Athletic Commission-sanctioned professional boxing card. The bouts will be held at The District Thursday, December 1. This boxing event will take a slightly different turn as it will be a semi-formal gala showcasing...
National Nonprofit Fulfills Sioux Falls Banquet Thanksgiving
Sioux Falls residents and surrounding communities whose households do not have the means to provide enough food will be happy to know that this Thanksgiving a generous supply of turkey will be available. Thanks to a donation by the National Wild Turkey Federation, East Dakota Chapter, The Banquet will take...
Fabulous Free Downtown Sioux Falls Weekend Fun!
If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a while, but have yet to get downtown and do some exploring, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you can get in on some really fun and free activities. According to Pigeon 605, the Lloyd Companies are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by paying...
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is Welcoming 3 New Stores in November
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is welcoming a new member of its retail family and preparing for the arrival of two more. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened, while AS Revival and Great American Cookie will be opening their doors later in November. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened. They describe...
Enormous East Side Gas Station Taking Shape
Gas stations on the east side of Sioux Falls were a bit sparse but a new seemingly very large station is beginning to taker shape on 57th and Sycamore. Apparently, Amoco and Get 'n Go said "go big or go home" so the structure is indeed quite large. If early...
$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Sioux Falls SculptureWalk
One of the jewels of the City of Sioux Falls is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. This outdoor museum attracts artists from across the country to showcase their handcrafted work in Sioux Falls. This year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk features a record 69 sculptures throughout the downtown area. Unfortunately, some Sioux Falls...
Huh? Sioux Falls Is Not The Best City for Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches are perfect meals during any time of the day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner...sandwiches are easy meals when you're on the go. However, not every city boasts the best sandwiches. A new study shows the best cities for sandwich lovers and apparently, Sioux Falls is not one of them. In...
Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
Augustana University Best In Nursing
Just how vital is healthcare in South Dakota? Augustana University takes its nursing program seriously and recognizes the overwelling need to provide the best programs for students. And, it comes down to fill the growing gaps in the healthcare industry. Registered Nursing recently honored the Augustana University nursing program for...
