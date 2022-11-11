ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This

Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo

Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

One of the jewels of the City of Sioux Falls is the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. This outdoor museum attracts artists from across the country to showcase their handcrafted work in Sioux Falls. This year's Sioux Falls SculptureWalk features a record 69 sculptures throughout the downtown area. Unfortunately, some Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Most-Regretted College Majors In Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota

Have you ever purchased something really expensive only to find out afterward you don't really want it now? Can you imagine if that expensive thing was your education?. You can expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars to complete a degree at the University Of Minnesota, University Of Iowa, University Of South Dakota, and about any other college or university.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Augustana University Best In Nursing

Just how vital is healthcare in South Dakota? Augustana University takes its nursing program seriously and recognizes the overwelling need to provide the best programs for students. And, it comes down to fill the growing gaps in the healthcare industry. Registered Nursing recently honored the Augustana University nursing program for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

