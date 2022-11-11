Read full article on original website
Binance labs invests $4m in Ultimate Champions
The business ventures of popular crypto currency exchange, Binance has announced the investment of $4 million into Ultimate Champions, a web3 game. As revealed in a blog post today, with the investment, Binance intends to support dynamic innovations in the Web3 gaming sphere. Further, Ultimate Champions is a free-to-play fantasy...
Tulip halts lending deposits
Tulip, a yield aggregation protocol has halted lending deposits on its platform. The protocol announced the development in a Twitter post on Monday. As announced, all lending deposits, new leveraged position creation and whirlpool deposits have been halted until it stabilizes its on-chain liquidity. Notably, Tulip says users can still...
Binance boss pledges to disable API keys that facilitate sudden hike of AXS
In response to a prominent user of Binance identified as Carlos, the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao has vowed to disable all API keys that facilitated the sudden hike of AXS. In a tweet today, Changpeng Zhao divulged that he’s working on best way to identify the API keys to put an end to all malicious activities that took place on Carlos’s account.
Gitcoin partners OKX, others to expand its ecosystem
Popular open-source platform, Gitcoin has partnered with Protocol Labs, OKX, and others to expand its ecosystem. The firm announced the development in a Twitter post on Tuesday. As announced, the firm intends to further its goal of growing a regenerative crypto-economic landscape through its partnership with Protocol Labs. Also, it...
Skyflow Announces Secure Data Workflows and Custom Code for Data Privacy Vault
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Today, Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced new functionality that allows customers to run secure workflows on sensitive customer data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005708/en/ Skyflow announces Secure Data Workflows and Custom Code for Data Privacy Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
