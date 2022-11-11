Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to pass Vanguard's lifetime European sales in just two weeks

Despite only releasing two weeks ago, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already almost outsold Call of Duty: Vanguard's lifetime sales in European markets.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz (via figures from GSD), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been doing exceptionally well in Europe after it was released just two weeks ago. According to the figures, Modern Warfare 2 is already on its way to out-selling Call of Duty: Vanguard's lifetime sales across European markets.

In fact, Modern Warfare 2's first-week sales were 125% bigger than what Vanguard managed to achieve last year. It's also currently the third best-selling game of the year, according to GI.biz, sitting just behind the likes of Elden Ring .

It's not just Call of Duty games that Modern Warfare 2 has been speeding past either, after just one week on sale, Modern Warfare 2 also replaced FIFA 23 in the number one spot in the European GSD October 2022 Top 20.

This soon-to-be milestone doesn't come as much of a surprise, especially considering that just a few days after its release, it was revealed that Modern Warfare 2's launch is the biggest in Call of Duty history . Not only this but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 also earned $1 billion in record time - just 10 days after launch.

In other Call of Duty news, Modern Warfare 2 is getting two remade classic maps with Season One . Shoot House and Shipment are the two maps in question that will be joining the FPS game during its new season. Alongside this, players can also look forward to four new weapons, six more Operators, and a new multiplayer mode.

With all its success, find out where Modern Warfare 2 landed on our best Call of Duty games list.