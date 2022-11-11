Control 2 confirmed by Remedy

Remedy has finally confirmed Control 2 is in development after months of information drips.

Earlier today, Remedy posted a brand new blog post to announce development on Control 2 was going ahead. This is the first time the developer has actually named Control 2 as such, as all previous references to the project have simply called it a "Control sequel."

Additionally, Remedy revealed that it'd signed an agreement to co-develop and co-publish Control 2 with 505 Games. You might be familiar with 505 Games as the publisher who recently put out Death Stranding into the world for the PC audience.

"With Control 2, we’ll take another leap into the unknown," writes Mikael Kasurinen, game director of the Control franchise. "It’ll be an unexpected journey. It’ll take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait."

It's clear then that although work on Control 2 is proceeding, it's still relatively early on in the lifecycle of the project. With the co-development announcement of the sequel with 505 Games, those eager for news of the Control sequel will likely have to wait a fair while yet before we see or hear anything more concrete from the anticipated game.

Most recently, Remedy stated that development on both the Control sequel and spin-off was " ramping up ," as recently as last month in October.

