Next Final Fantasy 14 raid has "so much brain training"

Final Fantasy 14's next major raid will be like "brain training", according to its director.

Square Enix has held another Letter From the Producer Live showcase, featuring information on patch 6.3 for Final Fantasy 14. Buried among the deluge of information were details on the next Alliance Raid in the ongoing Myths of the Realm series, which is confirmed to be joining the MMO in the new patch.

Game director Naoki Yoshida says there will be "so much brain training" in the new Alliance Raid, with a wry smile (translated by the Final Fantasy 14 Discord community ). Community manager and fellow host Toshio Murouchi adds that the new raid, titled Euphrosyne, features "a lot of gimmicks and mechanics" throughout.

Yoshida added that the first Alliance Raid in this series, called Myths of the Realm, was a lot more popular than the development team at Square Enix had initially anticipated. Perhaps this is why the team has seemingly stepped up the difficulty level for the next stage of the quest line.

Aside from this new Alliance Raid, Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.3 launches in early January 2023 . There'll be the continuation of the main scenario as usual, joined by the next stages of the Tataru's Grand Endeavour and Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures questlines. Look for another Letter From the Producer Live showcase shortly for more info on the upcoming patch.

Square Enix just announced Final Fantasy 14 once again carried the company through a rough financial patch .