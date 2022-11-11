ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. promises a DC universe that brings together movies, shows, and games

By Molly Edwards
(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

The newly revamped DCU is going to tell one big story over movies, TV shows, and video games, according to DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, who oversees with James Gunn. "This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story," Safran said at a virtual town hall (H/T The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). "One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation."

"The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be – that is the reason why I'm doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that," added Gunn. "We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10 year plan of what it’s going to look like in theater, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."

The DCU so far has been much less connected than its MCU rival, especially with the likes of The Batman and Joker sitting outside of the established canon. A unified story across TV, video games, animation, and movies is also something that Marvel hasn't yet attempted, instead sticking to movies and Disney Plus shows.

"But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects," Gunn has said of plans for the DCU, adding: "We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

The next DC release is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which arrives this March 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies for everything else coming your way over the next few years.

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

