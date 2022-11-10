ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Pets rescued from garage fire in Lonsdale

By By COLTON KEMP
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 4 days ago

A garage on the 300 block of Ninth Ave. NE in Lonsdale caught fire about half-past 6 on Nov. 3. The fire, which burned for about four to five hours, would’ve likely taken the lives of some pets, had it not been for first responders.

Chief David Pfluke of the Lonsdale Fire Department said the LFD responded to a call, which said a house was on fire in Lonsdale. Upon arrival, LFD got to work.

In the hours that followed, the Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Ambulance and the Lonsdale Police Department wound up giving help to LFD. There were no human injuries, but some animals were still inside when LFD arrived.

They ran inside and rescued the pets. Although the garage was destroyed, the house, which has some smoke damage, is still recoverable because of the efforts of the responders.

Responders cleared from the scene at about 11 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as of Nov. 8.

Lonsdale, MN
