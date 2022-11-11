ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dX3Lw_0j7KN0JY00

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 lays out all of the new content we're due to get during the inaugural season, and you'd better brace yourself as there's a lot of it on the way! The biggest update is scheduled to tie in with the Warzone 2 launch on November 16, though there are also additional features outlined that are due to drop during the first season of the battle royale and Modern Warfare 2 . If you want to get a handle on when new Operators, fresh weapons, and additional modes are going to launch, then we've got a summary of everything that's included in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 to lay that all out for you.

Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aArnz_0j7KN0JY00

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 kicks off with the launch of the free-to-play battle royale itself, so there's plenty of content going live on November 16:

  • New Warzone 2 map Al-Mazrah with 18 major POIs to discover
  • Warzone 2 DMZ mode launches for a narrative-driven experience
  • Custom Loadout Primary Weapons, which you can get by:
  • 1) spending in-match Cash at Shops (which replace Buy Stations)
  • 2) successfully securing a random Loadout Drop that falls during a match
  • 3) clearing out the AI enemies from one of the Strongholds or Black Sites
  • New Gulag 2v2 format, with AI Jailer that frees all players if defeated
  • Circle collapse can now split into up to three safe zones before reforming
  • Warzone 2 Proximity Chat goes live, so watch out for chatter
  • In certain modes you can form larger squads with opposing Operators
  • Downed enemies can be shaken down for intel on opponent locations
  • Lots of new vehicles, including Heavy Chopper and the GMC Hummer EV
  • Vehicles need to be refuelled at Gas Stations or with Gas Cans
  • Vehicles can also be repaired at Gas Stations
  • Boats are available and players can swim while using limited weapons

There is also at least one feature on the Warzone 2 roadmap that is due to launch during Season 01, so we don't have an exact date for it just yet:

  • Third-Person Playlists will enter the Battle Royale weekly rotation in-season

Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzeqF_0j7KN0JY00

(Image credit: Activision)

The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 brings plenty of fresh additions to the multiplayer side of things on November 16:

  • Shoot House map available
  • Spec Ops High Ground mission added
  • Call of Duty League Mostpit Playlist to practice for Ranked Play
  • Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode Tier 1 playlist available

The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 also includes several features which are due to release during the season:

  • Shipment map available mid-season
  • Spec Ops Raids launch mid-season to continue the campaign storyline

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5XfS_0j7KN0JY00

(Image credit: Activision)

Because the two are so closely linked, there are also a number of items on the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 that crossover between both games on November 16:

  • Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass which also covers Warzone 2
  • Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and BAS-P SMG available via Battle Pass
  • M13B Assault Rifle available via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge
  • Operator Zeus unlocked with the Battle Pass
  • Persistent Modern Warfare 2 prestige across MW2 and Warzone 2
  • Combat Records and Leaderboards added to check Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 KD along with other stats

And finally, the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 has a number of items going live during the season:

  • Chimera Assault Rifle available via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge mid-season
  • Operators Klaus and Gaz available in Bundles during mid-season update
  • Three football-themed Operators available for a limited time:
  • 1) Neymar Jr. from November 21
  • 2) Paul Pogba from November 25
  • 3) Leo Messi from November 29

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2

For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
dotesports.com

How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2

The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
dotesports.com

Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system

The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
dotesports.com

How to get the blue dot reticle in Modern Warfare 2

There’s customization a-plenty in the newest installment of the Call of Duty franchise. Modern Warfare 2 came out swinging with an absolutely absurd amount of gameplay variety, taking notes from other FPS titles and all the previous iterations of the game before it. Players can change up their magazines,...
IGN

Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok

We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
dexerto.com

Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
SVG

The Easiest Way To Unlock Modern Warfare 2's Ghost In Training Achievement

Though it's not the longest experience out there, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's" single-player campaign has been a massive success since the game's release. In the game's warmly received narrative, players rejoin Task Force 141 and its allies as they attempt to foil a dastardly terrorist plot. But unlike traditional war stories, the single-player campaign in "Modern Warfare 2" will take you into some unexpected areas, such as Mexico, where Task Force 141 will be required to take on a fierce local drug cartel.
dotesports.com

Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2

If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
IGN

Shoot House Is Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16

The Shoot House map arrives in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16 as a free content update, alongside the launch of Season 1. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the familiar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) level, from the open stretches of Main Street to the corners of Offices.
DBLTAP

Do You Need Xbox Live to Play Warzone 2?

Wondering whether you'll need Xbox Live to join your friends in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we got the info you're looking for. Activision's insanely popular Call of Duty battle royale mode is gearing up for its latest entry, Warzone 2. The sequel is set to give fans plenty of new experiences such as the DMZ extraction mode, revamped Gulag, and much more. Players can also expect cross-progression between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
dexerto.com

Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The SP-R 208 has always been a popular Marksman Rifle and considering its power, it can easily dominate the early Warzone 2 meta. So, here is the best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2 along with its ideal attachments and Perks. Warzone 2 is finally upon us and is set...
dotesports.com

Best TAQ-V loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has eight different categories for primary weapons. The classics are there, including assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, light machine guns, and more. But there are a few different ones in MW2 that may be new to some players, including marksman rifles and battle rifles....
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy