Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 lays out all of the new content we're due to get during the inaugural season, and you'd better brace yourself as there's a lot of it on the way! The biggest update is scheduled to tie in with the Warzone 2 launch on November 16, though there are also additional features outlined that are due to drop during the first season of the battle royale and Modern Warfare 2 . If you want to get a handle on when new Operators, fresh weapons, and additional modes are going to launch, then we've got a summary of everything that's included in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 to lay that all out for you.
Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 kicks off with the launch of the free-to-play battle royale itself, so there's plenty of content going live on November 16:
- New Warzone 2 map Al-Mazrah with 18 major POIs to discover
- Warzone 2 DMZ mode launches for a narrative-driven experience
- Custom Loadout Primary Weapons, which you can get by:
- 1) spending in-match Cash at Shops (which replace Buy Stations)
- 2) successfully securing a random Loadout Drop that falls during a match
- 3) clearing out the AI enemies from one of the Strongholds or Black Sites
- New Gulag 2v2 format, with AI Jailer that frees all players if defeated
- Circle collapse can now split into up to three safe zones before reforming
- Warzone 2 Proximity Chat goes live, so watch out for chatter
- In certain modes you can form larger squads with opposing Operators
- Downed enemies can be shaken down for intel on opponent locations
- Lots of new vehicles, including Heavy Chopper and the GMC Hummer EV
- Vehicles need to be refuelled at Gas Stations or with Gas Cans
- Vehicles can also be repaired at Gas Stations
- Boats are available and players can swim while using limited weapons
There is also at least one feature on the Warzone 2 roadmap that is due to launch during Season 01, so we don't have an exact date for it just yet:
- Third-Person Playlists will enter the Battle Royale weekly rotation in-season
Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01
The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 brings plenty of fresh additions to the multiplayer side of things on November 16:
- Shoot House map available
- Spec Ops High Ground mission added
- Call of Duty League Mostpit Playlist to practice for Ranked Play
- Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore mode Tier 1 playlist available
The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for Season 01 also includes several features which are due to release during the season:
- Shipment map available mid-season
- Spec Ops Raids launch mid-season to continue the campaign storyline
Because the two are so closely linked, there are also a number of items on the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 that crossover between both games on November 16:
- Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass which also covers Warzone 2
- Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and BAS-P SMG available via Battle Pass
- M13B Assault Rifle available via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge
- Operator Zeus unlocked with the Battle Pass
- Persistent Modern Warfare 2 prestige across MW2 and Warzone 2
- Combat Records and Leaderboards added to check Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 KD along with other stats
And finally, the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01 has a number of items going live during the season:
- Chimera Assault Rifle available via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge mid-season
- Operators Klaus and Gaz available in Bundles during mid-season update
- Three football-themed Operators available for a limited time:
- 1) Neymar Jr. from November 21
- 2) Paul Pogba from November 25
- 3) Leo Messi from November 29
