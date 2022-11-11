Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Missiles hit Kyiv after Zelensky snubs Putin in ‘G19’ speech
At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv on Tuesday and smoke could be seen rising over the city, The blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after president Volodymyr Zelensky called on leaders of the G20 summit to put an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion. “Russia responds to @Zelensky’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.Zelensky proposed a 10-point peace plan to...
Power out across Ukraine after ‘Russia fires 100 missiles’
Power was out in cities across Ukraine after what officials said was a huge wave of Russian missile strikes.One person was dead and half of Kyiv left without electricity, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as officials in at least 11 other regions reported strikes, several of which caused power outages.Hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had called on world leaders at the G20 summit to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, while spirits in Ukraine remained high after the country scored one of its biggest military successes of the war last week when Russian forces retreated from the...
Comments / 0