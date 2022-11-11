ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Ugandan asylee's deportation delayed for a year

In a letter Steven Tendo received Tuesday, a top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official wrote that Tendo cannot be deported until at least Nov. 12, 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ugandan asylee's deportation delayed for a year.
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy