Being a burgeoning pop star is a thorny business. In 2019, when she released her debut album 2nd, New York’s Grace Ives was barely working within the confines of the music industry: she had made the album on a Roland 505 that she bought after seeing MIA use one; it was released on the experimental indie label Dots Per Inch, best known for bizarro pop acts such as Lily & Horn Horse and Lucy. In that world, everyone is friends, and people put out records for the love of it. So when Ives began shopping her second album, June’s Janky Star, to a slightly higher tier of indie label, it felt the same. “I was talking to my lawyer about deciding between two labels, and I was talking about one and I was like, ‘It’s cool, because I kind of feel like they’re my friends,’” Ives recalls over video from her apartment in Brooklyn. “My lawyer was like, Oh, Grace, no …”

