Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
US Magazine
Christina Applegate Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis
She’s staying strong. Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis to accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star, 50, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14. Former Married… With Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino...
US Magazine
Dave Chappelle Teaches Kanye West How to ‘Buy Yourself Some Time’ After Antisemitism Scandal
As Dave Chappelle returned to host Saturday Night Live on Saturday, November 12, the comedian offered pointed advice to Kanye West. “Before I start tonight, I wanted to read a brief statement that I prepared: ‘I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,’” Chappelle, 49, began his 15-minute SNL monologue. “I got to tell you guys, I’ve been doing this 35 years and early in my career, I learned there are two words in [the] English language words you should never say together in sequence. And those words are ‘The’ and ‘Jews.’ Never heard someone do good after they say that.”
US Magazine
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
Donald Trump’s youngest daughter married the businessman on November 12. The pair exchanged vows at her father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Frank Sinatra Turned Down a Paul McCartney Song Because He Hated It
Frank Sinatra didn't like a Paul McCartney song and he thought the track was a prank on the part of Paul.
Heidi Klum Is Thinking About Having a Baby at 50
Heidi Klum might be about to turn the big 5-0, but that doesn’t mean the supermodel doesn’t have babies on the brain. The 49-year-old admitted that she has been thinking about expanding her blended family with her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. “I mean wanting it and it actually being possible are always two different things,” Klum told The Sun of her family plans at the pre-filming finale of America’s Got Talent All-Stars. “The big 50 is just around the corner. And things get harder when you get older. But would I want it? Sometimes I think yes,” she admitted....
‘I was high for five years’: bloghouse revivalist Grace Ives on separating partying from pop
Being a burgeoning pop star is a thorny business. In 2019, when she released her debut album 2nd, New York’s Grace Ives was barely working within the confines of the music industry: she had made the album on a Roland 505 that she bought after seeing MIA use one; it was released on the experimental indie label Dots Per Inch, best known for bizarro pop acts such as Lily & Horn Horse and Lucy. In that world, everyone is friends, and people put out records for the love of it. So when Ives began shopping her second album, June’s Janky Star, to a slightly higher tier of indie label, it felt the same. “I was talking to my lawyer about deciding between two labels, and I was talking about one and I was like, ‘It’s cool, because I kind of feel like they’re my friends,’” Ives recalls over video from her apartment in Brooklyn. “My lawyer was like, Oh, Grace, no …”
LeBron James’ SpringHill Partners With Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Films For Docuseries On Legendary Rapper
A docuseries about the life of the late, great Nipsey Hussle is in the works from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Springhill and Hussle’s Marathon Films. The as-yet untitled docuseries tells Hussle’s life story, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life. It features exclusive access to Nipsey’s inner circle, never-before-seen archival footage, and interviews with more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Nipsey’s longtime partner, Lauren London. Springhill is financing and executive producing the series. You can watch a...
Comments / 0