At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv on Tuesday and smoke could be seen rising over the city, The blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after president Volodymyr Zelensky called on leaders of the G20 summit to put an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion. “Russia responds to @Zelensky’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.Zelensky proposed a 10-point peace plan to...

39 MINUTES AGO