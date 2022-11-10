Read full article on original website
Related
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
Top 5 Best Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
Idahoans Prepare For Television’s Hottest Show Yellowstone
Everyone across the country is preparing for the return of televisions number one show Yellowstone. The show is all about a western families drive to keep their land from the Californians who want to take it. It reminds us of what we deal with in Idaho everyday. Who doesn't love...
Footage Captures Masked Man Offering Boise Residents Weed [Video]
Here in the Treasure Valley, there are many things that make us unique. There is a clear reason why so many folks are moving to our area and it is fair to say that the secret is out--and has been out--for a long time. In Boise specifically, there are places...
Are Scary Toilet Sounds A Thing Across Idaho?
What if the world really is goin' down the toilet? Don't ask me. Ask my toilet, Porter. After eight years of living together, our relationship is worse than ever. And really, how can you build a relationship with someone who scares the crap out of you?. Despite the fact that...
Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization
As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Idaho’s Election Results Have Now Gone Final
While some races were very close, the results are now final. The closest races were District 26, where Democrat Ned Burns won over Republican Mike Pohanka by less than 50 votes, and Republican Jack Nelsen won by less than 100 votes over Karma Metzler Fitzgerald. District 29 saw Democrat Nate Roberts edge out Republican Jake Stevens by less than 150 votes. The District Court Judge Race to replace Judge Jay Gaskill in District 2 was also tight. Michelle M. Evans won over John H. Bradbury by less than 150 votes.
Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection
Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights in Idaho?
Idahoans Answer: "When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights?" Are you a bad neighbor if your Christmas lights are already on and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet? Or, what if it’s Christmas Eve and your lights still aren’t even up yet?. I guess either...
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
Only a Genius Could Get All 20 of These Idaho Jeopardy Clues Correct
When we were younger, we used to love grabbing a deck of the "Brain Quest" trivia cards and quizzing our siblings in the backseat during a road trip. Unfortunately, Workman Publishing, the company responsible for the educational boredom busters, never made a deck for adults. The grade-level focused decks cut off at Grade 7 and the two family-focused decks are appropriate for kids as young as seven, so they're not super challenging for adults.
33 Words Idahoans Are Supposably Tired of Hearing Everyone Mispronounce
We axed 200 Idahoans to share the words they're tired of hearing all of us mispronounce. A few words of advice: before you axe an Idahoan about their opinion on anything, brace yourself, friend. No holds are barred. Of all the replies we received, we whittled the robust list down...
Popular Misconceptions About Members Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints
When it comes to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, there's a lot that Idahoans (and American in general) get wrong. I personally do not belong to the LDS Church, but several of my closest friends do. As our friendship has grown over the eight years that Star, Idaho has been my home, so too has my awareness of the whacky views people hold about the Christ-centered faith.
Idaho Woman Shares Grandfather’s Incredible World War II Story on Veterans Day
Here in the Treasure Valley, we have the privilege of having some of the great men and women putting their lives on the line to serve in the United States military as neighbors, co-workers and friends. But as a child, whenever someone mentioned veterans around me, this was the man I thought of.
5 Fun Things to Do with Your Dogs Over the Weekend
We made it to the weekend! And what better way spend it than by having some much-needed fun with our dogs?. Here’s a list of some fun and easy, indoor, and outdoor things we can do with our dogs this weekend (or anytime) — but especially with how cold it’s been getting, and with how cold it’s going to get — we should definitely take advantage of every moment we can outside with them.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0