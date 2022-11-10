Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniJackson Heights, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
The MTA warns New Yorkers that these will be gridlock traffic days in NYC
As a clear indication that the holidays are finally upon us, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has just released a list of 14 “gridlock alert days” that run through the end of the year. During the highlighted dates, car traffic is expected to reach an all-time high, making...
NYC is going to spend millions more to clean up the streets
NYC’s politicians are putting money where their mouths are—millions of dollars will be going toward cleaning up the city’s streets in a massive push to get garbage under control. Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced the new “Get Stuff Clean” initiative that will invest $14.5 million this...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is in NYC!
New York City’s 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is here!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York, was transported to the city on Saturday via flatbed truck. It was lifted into its spot by a crane at Rockefeller Center, where it...
More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center
More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
Barnes & Noble is returning to the Upper East Side
The book and coffee mecca that is Barnes & Noble will soon return to the Upper East Side. The chain store, which closed its location on East 86th Street near Lexington Avenue in 2020, will be back in 2023 at 1556 3rd Avenue, at the intersection with East 87th Street.
The Bronx Brewery is opening a Hudson Yards location this week
You'll soon be able to get a taste of The Bronx in Manhattan, as The Bronx Brewery opens a new outpost at Hudson Yards this Friday, November 18. The brewery will squeeze a lot into its 1,400-square foot space: A one-barrel pilot brew system, artwork by Bronx-based artists, some cool merch and an open kitchen serving up cheesy nachos.
See inside the massive new Starbucks that just opened at the Empire State Building
There's a lot to discuss when it comes to the new Starbucks Reserve store at the Empire State Building, which officially opens at 350 Fifth Avenue tomorrow at 9am, but what's most notable within the 23,000-square-foot space is the full-service bar and restaurant that takes over the third floor. Serving...
The new Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will sell these exclusive baked goods
Just in time for the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (and the rebirth of the area as a destination for locals and tourists alike), iconic New York shop Breads Bakery is opening a new outpost at 1230 Sixth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street on November 16.
Amtrak is adding new trains between NYC and Mid-Hudson Valley
Great news for commuters and travelers alike—starting December 5, there will be two new Amtrak trains between NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley!. In total, the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12, helping reduce sellout trains that go beyond Albany-Rensselaer, according to the Daily Freeman. If you’ve traveled this route before, you’d know it’s often hard to find a seat on an Amtrak train in the Hudson Valley on Fridays and Sundays and sometimes on Thursdays, the Empire State Passengers Association told the paper.
Let me tell you—it's time for New York to make a television comeback
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, News Editor Anna Rahmanan argued that being a parent in NYC right now totally rocks.
The first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival is happening next month!
The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust just announced the full schedule for its very first New York Jewish Book Festival, which will kick off on Sunday, December 11 and run from 10am through 9pm at the cultural institution in Battery Park City. Guests...
The remnants of tropical storm Nicole will hit NYC this weekend
The weather has been gorgeous—and unseasonably warm—this past week but, alas, things won't stay the same for much longer. According to the National Weather Service, the remnants of tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to hit southern and central Florida as a category 1 hurricane later today, will affect the New York and New Jersey area by tomorrow night.
Here’s where to get the Dolly Parton MetroCards
It’s about to be a jolly Dolly holiday in NYC—the MTA just announced it’ll be releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of the singer’s new greatest hits album. The special edition cards have the classic yellow and blue logo on the front but a deep purple back featuring Dolly’s signature, rhinestones and the name of the album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” as well as a QR code to pre-order said album on November 18.
See what Rikers Island could look like when the prison complex closes
Back in 2019, the City Council approved a plan to close the city's main prison complex on Rikers Island and replace it with four borough-based facilities in lower Manhattan, the South Bronx, downtown Brooklyn and Kew Gardens in Queens. As a result, administration of the island would be transfered from the Department of Correction (DOC) to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) by 2027.
These are the 10 best NYC neighborhoods to find an apartment right now
Just a few weeks after the delightful news that New York City rent prices are finally going down (woohoo!), StreetEasy released a report analyzing local neighborhoods by price cuts and total days on the market to figure out which areas real estate hunters should be focusing on right now. To...
The iconic Jane hotel is officially closing before the end of the month
We are sad to report that the iconic Jane hotel—the boutique West Village destination at 113 Jane Street that used to be a hotel for sailors—will officially close on November 20 following a recent sale by the owners to hotelier Jeff Klein, who will use the space to expand his private membership club San Vincente Bungalows.
See NYC's neighborhoods made out of gingerbread in this stunningly detailed new display
Local bakers transformed gummy bears, Rice Krispies Treats, Hershey's Kisses, M&Ms, PEZ, mini croissants, candy canes and pounds of icing into strikingly realistic gingerbread renderings of New York City neighborhoods, and you can admire their work at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan this holiday season.
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I climbed a skyscraper to feel closer to NYC
I was looking for a friend to help me conquer City Climb, an “intense aerial adventure” involving helmets, harnesses, and steep stairs, all at the very top of a very tall skyscraper. But all my friends are cowards. I‘m a coward, too, but a coward who wanted company. I’m afraid of heights, which means I’m afraid of falling and dying, or worse, falling and living; but I was trying to fall back in love with New York by becoming a tourist, and tourists do things they wouldn’t normally do. Tourists say “yes” (and “excuse me, do you know the way to…”).
The incredible art of Ukrainian artists is spotlighted at this new pop-up gallery in NYC
The artwork of 10 contemporary Ukrainian artists—several of whom have been displaced and one who's currently fighting in the war—will be on display at a new pop-up gallery in Manhattan this month. The show, titled "Sonya" as a reference to the Ukrainian word for sunflower, will run from...
The world's largest gingerbread village is returning to Manhattan
When Jon Lovitch made his first gingerbread village as a teenager in Kansas City in 1994, he could never have dreamed that he’d someday turn the hobby into his full-time job, display his creations in New York City and set the world record for gingerbread houses. Fast forward 28...
