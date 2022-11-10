ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out New York

More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center

More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The Bronx Brewery is opening a Hudson Yards location this week

You'll soon be able to get a taste of The Bronx in Manhattan, as The Bronx Brewery opens a new outpost at Hudson Yards this Friday, November 18. The brewery will squeeze a lot into its 1,400-square foot space: A one-barrel pilot brew system, artwork by Bronx-based artists, some cool merch and an open kitchen serving up cheesy nachos.
BRONX, NY
Time Out New York

Amtrak is adding new trains between NYC and Mid-Hudson Valley

Great news for commuters and travelers alike—starting December 5, there will be two new Amtrak trains between NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley!. In total, the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12, helping reduce sellout trains that go beyond Albany-Rensselaer, according to the Daily Freeman. If you’ve traveled this route before, you’d know it’s often hard to find a seat on an Amtrak train in the Hudson Valley on Fridays and Sundays and sometimes on Thursdays, the Empire State Passengers Association told the paper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The remnants of tropical storm Nicole will hit NYC this weekend

The weather has been gorgeous—and unseasonably warm—this past week but, alas, things won't stay the same for much longer. According to the National Weather Service, the remnants of tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to hit southern and central Florida as a category 1 hurricane later today, will affect the New York and New Jersey area by tomorrow night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Here’s where to get the Dolly Parton MetroCards

It’s about to be a jolly Dolly holiday in NYC—the MTA just announced it’ll be releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of the singer’s new greatest hits album. The special edition cards have the classic yellow and blue logo on the front but a deep purple back featuring Dolly’s signature, rhinestones and the name of the album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” as well as a QR code to pre-order said album on November 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

See what Rikers Island could look like when the prison complex closes

Back in 2019, the City Council approved a plan to close the city's main prison complex on Rikers Island and replace it with four borough-based facilities in lower Manhattan, the South Bronx, downtown Brooklyn and Kew Gardens in Queens. As a result, administration of the island would be transfered from the Department of Correction (DOC) to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) by 2027.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Pretend I’m a Tourist: I climbed a skyscraper to feel closer to NYC

I was looking for a friend to help me conquer City Climb, an “intense aerial adventure” involving helmets, harnesses, and steep stairs, all at the very top of a very tall skyscraper. But all my friends are cowards. I‘m a coward, too, but a coward who wanted company. I’m afraid of heights, which means I’m afraid of falling and dying, or worse, falling and living; but I was trying to fall back in love with New York by becoming a tourist, and tourists do things they wouldn’t normally do. Tourists say “yes” (and “excuse me, do you know the way to…”).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy