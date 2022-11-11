ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE

Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them

A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
PWMania

NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion

Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
ringsidenews.com

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy

Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence

Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
itrwrestling.com

Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”

Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury

Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series

For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone

AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW

Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
itrwrestling.com

Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match

Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.

