ringsidenews.com
Triple H Once Told Randy Orton & Batista They Were Going To Get Buried In WWE
Triple H is regarded as a true veteran in pro wrestling as he has accomplished a lot during his career. He eventually became a huge influence backstage in WWE as well, spearheading NXT’s advancement. He was the leader of Evolution and gave a solid warning to Randy Orton and Batista.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy
Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Official Claims The Undertaker & Dwayne Johnson Were The Easiest Stars To Work With
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran Jack Doan recently spoke about his experience working with talent such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kurt Angle, and admitted that he had a great time with all of them. Having worked with WWE for years, Doan has one of...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Allowed Three WWE Superstars To Watch The Undertaker Film The Boneyard Match
Wrestlemania 36 was one of the strangest Wrestlemanias of all time. Taking place right at the beginning of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, it was held in front of a total of zero live fans due to the social distancing measures in place. With the “closed doors” aspect of the show however, it did allow WWE to be a little bit more creative.
