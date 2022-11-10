Read full article on original website
Related
Fronteras Desk
Prop. 308 campaigners zero in on finish line as wider margin holds
Proposition 308, the measure that would open in-state tuition to undocumented high school graduates in Arizona, continues to gain support as more ballots are counted. As of Monday morning, "yes" was outpacing 'no" by about 60,000 votes, with 93% of ballots counted so far. The final results of the initiative...
KTAR.com
Projected Arizona Secretary of State Fontes wants early voters to do their part before Election Day
PHOENIX – The projected winner in the hotly contested race for Arizona secretary of state said the best way to prevent long days of ballot counting is for early voters to actually vote early. “Unfortunately, folks like my former opponent [Republican Mark Finchem] were telling people, ‘Don’t trust the...
mybasin.com
Drazen Concedes, Democrats lose supermajority
Friday afternoon, Republican Christine Drazan recognized Democrat Tina Kotek as the winner in the election for Oregon’s next Governor. As of Friday afternoon, Kotek was nearly four percentage points ahead of Drazen. Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. The Democrats needed to keep...
KTAR.com
Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne
PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District.
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
ijpr.org
Skarlatos concedes to Hoyle in the 4th Congressional District race
Alek Skarlatos conceded his race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District Thursday evening. The Roseburg Republican made his announcement shortly after the Associated Press called the race in favor of Val Hoyle, a Democrat from Springfield. Early returns on Election Night showed the two neck-and-neck, but that was in many...
The battle for Arizona: Will election denialism prevail?
The race for the Arizona Senate seat has been decided, but the governor’s office is up for grabs in the Grand Canyon State. Whatever the outcome, it will have wide implications for 2024 and beyond.
KTAR.com
Republican Kimberly Yee projected to defeat Democrat Martin Quezada in state treasurer race
PHOENIX — Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee is projected to defeat Democratic challenger Martin Quezada in Arizona’s state treasurer race, according to the Associated Press. Yee led with 55.3% of the vote to Quezada’s 44.7%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office (updated around 6 p.m. Saturday)....
kjzz.org
Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko says this mail-in ballot change would speed up counting
Arizona Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko wants to change the drop-off process for mail-in ballots. Instead of dropping ballots into a box on Election Day, she’s suggesting voters have their signatures verified on the spot. “Arizona, if its close races, that always takes a long time. That way, all those...
Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast
With less than 10 percent of the estimated vote left to count in Arizona’s governor race, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 24,772 raw votes as of Monday afternoon — just 1 percentage point. Lake is expected to further close Hobbs’s lead, but the Republican’s path...
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough
Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
News Channel Nebraska
New vote totals find key legislative race taking major turn
There’s been a major change with wide-ranging ramifications for abortion and more, in a key race for the Nebraska Legislature. According to new numbers out of Douglas County, Democrat John Fredrickson now leads Republican Stu Dornan by 69 votes. Fredrickson was trailing Dornan by 122 votes on Election Day.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Utility Regulators Approve New Energy Saving Programs for TEP and APS Customers – Arizona PIRG Education Fund
New offerings will provide more ways for Arizonans to save money and improve home comfort. Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy efficiency programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve ~$97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.
Clark County Registrar: Nearly 16K more ballots to be added to totals later today; 50K still need to be counted
All eyes in the nation are on Nevada waiting for the final results of Tuesday's midterm election, specifically the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and Adam Laxalt, the Republican Senate candidate trying to unseat her.
knau.org
Arizona Snowbowl, Sunrise Ski Resort announce opening dates
Northern Arizona’s ski resorts are preparing to open in the coming weeks. Arizona Snowbowl has scheduled its opening date for the season for this Friday. Snowbowl, located on the San Francisco’s Peak, began making snow weeks ago. The site has already received multiple feet of snow in recent weeks and another 8 inches is expected for opening day.
Comments / 0