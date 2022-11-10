ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fronteras Desk

Prop. 308 campaigners zero in on finish line as wider margin holds

Proposition 308, the measure that would open in-state tuition to undocumented high school graduates in Arizona, continues to gain support as more ballots are counted. As of Monday morning, "yes" was outpacing 'no" by about 60,000 votes, with 93% of ballots counted so far. The final results of the initiative...
ARIZONA STATE
mybasin.com

Drazen Concedes, Democrats lose supermajority

Friday afternoon, Republican Christine Drazan recognized Democrat Tina Kotek as the winner in the election for Oregon’s next Governor. As of Friday afternoon, Kotek was nearly four percentage points ahead of Drazen. Oregon Democrats are going to lose their supermajority in the state legislature. The Democrats needed to keep...
OREGON STATE
KTAR.com

Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman holds slim lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne

PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman holds a slim lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Sunday night. Hoffman leads by 592 votes, down 9,003 votes after Maricopa County’s 98,618 ballots released on Sunday night, 50.0% to 50.0%, according to results posted around 6 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ijpr.org

Skarlatos concedes to Hoyle in the 4th Congressional District race

Alek Skarlatos conceded his race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District Thursday evening. The Roseburg Republican made his announcement shortly after the Associated Press called the race in favor of Val Hoyle, a Democrat from Springfield. Early returns on Election Night showed the two neck-and-neck, but that was in many...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast

With less than 10 percent of the estimated vote left to count in Arizona’s governor race, Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by 24,772 raw votes as of Monday afternoon — just 1 percentage point. Lake is expected to further close Hobbs’s lead, but the Republican’s path...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses

PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

New vote totals find key legislative race taking major turn

There’s been a major change with wide-ranging ramifications for abortion and more, in a key race for the Nebraska Legislature. According to new numbers out of Douglas County, Democrat John Fredrickson now leads Republican Stu Dornan by 69 votes. Fredrickson was trailing Dornan by 122 votes on Election Day.
prescottenews.com

Arizona Utility Regulators Approve New Energy Saving Programs for TEP and APS Customers – Arizona PIRG Education Fund

New offerings will provide more ways for Arizonans to save money and improve home comfort. Yesterday, utility regulators at Arizona Corporation Commission approved new energy efficiency programs for Arizona Public Service (APS) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP) customers. The energy efficiency programs, unique to each service territory, will give customers more options to save money on their utility bills and improve the health and safety of individuals. The decision to approve ~$97 million annually for both utilities includes funding for several new offerings, such as Advanced Rooftop Controls that improve indoor air quality for public schools and expanded access to home weatherization services that can make or break many customers’ electric bills.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona Snowbowl, Sunrise Ski Resort announce opening dates

Northern Arizona’s ski resorts are preparing to open in the coming weeks. Arizona Snowbowl has scheduled its opening date for the season for this Friday. Snowbowl, located on the San Francisco’s Peak, began making snow weeks ago. The site has already received multiple feet of snow in recent weeks and another 8 inches is expected for opening day.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

