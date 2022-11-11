'Ron DeSanctimonious Is Playing Games!' Ex-Prez Donald Trump SLAMS Ron DeSantis After Florida Governor's Midterm Victory

Source: Mega

Former President Donald Trump slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week after the gubernatorial candidate won his midterm election while many of Trump’s own candidates lost theirs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come just two days after the midterm elections, Trump not only targeted DeSantis but also attempted to take credit for the Florida governor’s Tuesday night win.

Even more surprising were Trump’s attacks towards a number of high-profile news outlets: including Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. Trump reportedly said the outlets are "all in for Governor Ron DeSanctimonious" who he called "an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations."

That is the revelation made by Daily Mail on Thursday, who cited Trump’s attacks toward DeSantis and the news outlets while also citing the 76-year-old businessman-turned-politician own comments on the matter.

“Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017 – he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers,” Trump said following DeSantis’ gubernatorial reelection on Tuesday night.

“Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would endorse him, he could win,” the former president added.

“When I endorsed him, it was as though, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon went off,” Trump alleged further before focusing on DeSantis’ rival at the time, Putnam. “He said, 'I went from having it made, with no competition, to immediately getting absolutely clobbered after your endorsement.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a number of Republican Party members are turning their backs on Trump after Tuesday’s disastrous election results in favor of DeSantis.

“GOP source tells me 'If it wasn't clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem,” tweeted Jacqui Heinrich, the White House correspondent for Fox News, hours after the majority of midterm elections were called.

“Between being Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis tonight, you want to be Ron DeSantis,” Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff, echoed. “DeSantis wins tonight and Trump is not doing very well.”

These startling series of events also come just one week before ex-President Trump is expected to announce his run for president in 2024 – although his advisors and a number of GOP lawmakers are reportedly urging the former president to delay the announcement.