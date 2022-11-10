Read full article on original website
LIST: Veterans Day food deals
Some restaurants are showing their appreciation for veterans, by offering free or discounted items on their menu for the day.
Veterans Day free food: Deals that vets can get at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme and more
Veteran and active military personnel can get free food and discounts at numerous restaurants and fast food chains on Nov. 11.
Wendy's offers free breakfast for veterans and active military
In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, Wendy's® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
CNET
National Sandwich Day 2022: Where to Get a Free Sandwich and Other Discounts Tomorrow
A big sandwich could be in your future because National Sandwich Day is coming up tomorrow, Nov. 3. That means you can take advantage of buy one, get one free sandwich deals at locations like McAlister's and Potbelly, so bring a friend or co-worker. Some of these sandwich promotions will...
CNET
National Nacho Day 2022: Free Nachos From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts On Election Day
If you haven't seen the countless texts, flyers, phone calls, and announcements about Election Day, then you may not be aware that it's coming up on Tuesday, November 8. The midterm election has been dubbed "one of the most important elections in our lifetime" by President Joe Biden (via The Washington Post). Midterm elections may not have a presidential vote, but a lot of senate, gubernatorial, and congressional seats are up for the taking. And those who are working to encourage others to go vote want you to know the importance of having your voice counted.
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Taco Bell Breakfast Hours: What Time Does Taco Bell Stop Serving Breakfast?
There have been a few changes over the past few years. Here are the latest updates on Taco Bell breakfast times. What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast?Adobe. Confused about when Taco Bell stops serving breakfast? We've got you covered.
Thrillist
You Can Get BOGO Chicken Sandwiches at Wingstop This Wednesday
In case your priorities are out of whack, let me be the first to remind you: tomorrow is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. Mark your calendar, set a Google alert, do what you have to do—just hit up your local Wingstop and take advantage of the chain's BOGO deal.
Clayton News Daily
Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!. Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays. “Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the...
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
Whataburger Just Released A New Chili Cheese Menu & Texas Foodies Are Losing It
One of Texas’ favorite food chains just released limited menu items that local foodies are cataloging as mouthwatering. Yes, we’re talking about Whataburger and its new chili cheese additions. The fast food restaurant announced the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger in mid-October, while the Whataburger Chile Cheese Fries were...
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
WMBF
Krispy Kreme launches Thanksgiving pie-inspired doughnuts
(NBC) - Pie lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme released its collection of Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts this week — and it might make you rethink the deserts at your holiday dinner table this year. For a limited time, the company will offer Thanksgiving pie-inspired treats, including a pecan pie doughnut, cranberry orange...
