Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
kalkinemedia.com
Global stocks rise and dollar falls, with focus on Fed and China
LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global stocks ticked higher and the dollar slipped on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. inflation and an improving outlook for China's economy continued to cheer investors. Equities and bonds rallied dramatically around the world last week after data showed that U.S. inflation slowed down by more...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies near 3-month high on hopes of smaller Fed hikes
(Reuters) - Gold hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday, as a top U.S. central bank official's comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while an uptick in the dollar kept gains in check. Spot gold was flat at $1,771.00 per...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold scales 3-month peak on softer dollar, hopes of smaller Fed hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a three-month high on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar amid hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes going forward. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,779.94 per ounce, as of 0745 GMT, hitting its highest since...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
kalkinemedia.com
Sterling hits highest in almost 3 months ahead of UK budget as dollar tumbles
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters - The pound rose to its highest in almost three months against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of the UK government's budget this week, largely as the greenback came under fire. As investors assessed the likely outlook for U.S. interest rates, sterling rose by as...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
(Updates with Kerry saying the U.S. will not support creating a separate loss and damage fund) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday.
kalkinemedia.com
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
kalkinemedia.com
IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a deal reached by Chad's creditors and said it would reduce the risk of debt distress and protected the central African country against downside risks, including lower oil prices. "We have been waiting for this...
kalkinemedia.com
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) - Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute community in...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that...
kalkinemedia.com
CBA’s (ASX:CBA) profit surges to AU$2.5 billion, shares up
Commonwealth Bank of Australia delivered cash NPAT of AU$2.5 billion during the first quarter of FY23. The group’s CET1 (level 2) ratio was 11.1% as of 30 September 2022. The group is optimistic about its medium to long-term outlook. Major Australian bank Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) on Tuesday...
kalkinemedia.com
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Here are 4 stories affecting the market right now — take a listen
Walmart is agreeing to pay more than $3 billion for its part in the opioid crisis. Europe's biggest stock market has officially shifted. It is no longer in London, but in Paris. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott says she's donated another $2 billion to more than 300 organizations supporting underserved communities. Michael...
Comments / 0