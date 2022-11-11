Read full article on original website
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Missiles hit Kyiv after Zelensky snubs Putin in ‘G19’ speech
At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv on Tuesday and smoke could be seen rising over the city, The blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after president Volodymyr Zelensky called on leaders of the G20 summit to put an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion. “Russia responds to @Zelensky’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.Zelensky proposed a 10-point peace plan to...
Zelenskiy accuses Russian troops of committing war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and...
Zelenskiy says investigators document more than 400 Russian war crimes in Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen...
Power out across Ukraine after ‘Russia fires 100 missiles’
Power was out in cities across Ukraine after what officials said was a huge wave of Russian missile strikes.One person was dead and half of Kyiv left without electricity, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as officials in at least 11 other regions reported strikes, several of which caused power outages.Hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had called on world leaders at the G20 summit to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, while spirits in Ukraine remained high after the country scored one of its biggest military successes of the war last week when Russian forces retreated from the...
WRAPUP 7-Division at G20 over bid to condemn Russia's Ukraine invasion
(Updates with comment from Lavrov, Scholz) Most G20 members could strongly condemn Ukraine war. Zelenskiy urges G20 to help end war under his plan. Indonesia urges action on global economic problems. *. China's Xi to hold meetings with several other leaders. By Fransiska Nangoy and Vladimir Soldatkin. NUSA DUA, Indonesia,...
Israel strikes air base in central Syria, killing two servicemen -Syrian military
AMMAN (Reuters) -Israeli missiles hit a major air base in Syria's Homs province on Sunday, killing two servicemen and injuring three others, the Syrian military said via state news agency SANA. Military sources said the air base, at Shayrat, was recently used by the Iranian airforce. Syrian state media posted...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
G20 summit opens in Bali with a plea for unity as Ukraine war tops agenda
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine. "We have no other...
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) - Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute community in...
China stepping up actions hurting Japan's sovereignty, PM Kishida says -Jiji
SEOUL (Reuters) - China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday. Kishida's remarks came during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the news agency...
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
U.S. imposing sanctions on military procurement network for Russia, says Yellen
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in...
Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be 'great'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats' clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session. Yellen...
United Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, approving a resolution recognizing that Russia is responsible for reparation in the country. The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, recognizes that Russia must be...
Some countries have objected to 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few countries have objected to mentioning the 2015 Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
Slovenia elects first female president
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) -Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze...
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
