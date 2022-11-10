ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?

With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
MICHIGAN STATE
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961

What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?

Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Michigan Invasion Of The Box Tree Moth Has Begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced another invasive bug that has the potential to harm foliage in the Mitten State. The box tree moth now joins the spotted lanternfly on the list of harmful bugs that were detected in our state in 2022. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year

Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Has 2 of the Nation’s Top 10 Most Dangerous Lakes

Treacherous undercurrents, rip currents, pollution and other factors cause Michigan to be home to two of the most dangerous lakes in the United States. More than dangerous, these two lakes are also listed among the nation's most deadly. Lake Michigan. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, at least...
MICHIGAN STATE
Spectacular and Affordable Holiday Light Displays to See Across Michigan

It's that time of year when the Halloween decorations come down and the Christmas decorations go up, at least for some people. If you're someone who enjoys celebrating the Christmas holiday the moment that Halloween ends, you're probably thinking of all the fun celebrations that you can take part in. Baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, decorating your Christmas tree with the family, or even watching those corny yet amazing Hallmark movies. If that sounds like you, don't forget to add holiday light displays to the list!
MICHIGAN STATE
A Look Inside the Morrow Power Plant in Comstock Township

Take a look inside this giant power plant that was for sale last year for over $1 million. This giant building with even taller silos is accompanied by the Morrow Dam just outside of Kalamazoo on the North side of I-94. The old Morrow Power Plant had been abandoned since the 1980s before it was listed for sale at $1.44 million.
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI
TikTok Trend Taints Michigan Metal Band’s Headline Tour

For better or worse, TikTok has its hands in everything. Not surprising for an app that has an algorithm custom tailored for all of its users. Never mind how that works, though. I too frequent the clock app. My For You Page is slap full of heavy metal, stand-up comedy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities

It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Woman Using Ohio Christmas Story Lamp As Inspiration To Make Creepy Creations

With Christmas right around the corner, there are still people out there who are still channeling their Halloween spirit a little longer. The Christmas Story house, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio has always been synonymous with the holiday, and one woman in Texas is using a classic symbol from that movie to combine Christmas and Halloween together.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kalamazoo, MI
