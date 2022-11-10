Born and raised in Idaho, lived there for 35 of my 45 years. Hated every second of it, and things got so bad in the last few years that I moved to Oregon this last summer. I love it here in Oregon. You see, that's what you do when you don't like where you are -- you move. You don't expect two entire states to swap borders just to cure your problems. What about the people who live in those Oregon counties who actually like where they live? What if they don't want to be part of Idaho? So now it becomes their problem and expense to move if they want to remain Oregonians? No way.
Quitters. Tina Kotek is the new Governor. Aren't you even curious of her leadership skills ? She may turn out to be an awesome Governor 🤷🏻♂️.
I think they should split Oregon into two states, Southern Oregon, Northern Oregon. I don't want to live in Idaho, they have their own problems.
