Nikon’s high resolution Z8 reportedly “production-ready” but parts shortage delays release until 2023
The hypothetical Nikon Z8 has been rumoured for a long time. Way back in September 2019, we were already seeing leaks and reports about Nikon working on a 60-megapixel camera that was expected to be the Nikon Z8. Many of us expected to have been released by now, but it hasn’t. It seems that Nikon hasn’t been sitting on its laurels, though. Oh no. In fact, the latest word is that the Z8 is “finalized/production-ready”.
Sigma’s compact 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens is now available for Fuji X Mount
Sigma has announced the new Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens for Fuji X Mount. Originally released in October of 2021 for Leica L and Sony E mount, this APS-C lens is now available to Fuji shooters. It’s pretty much the same lens, but with a new mount, so it has all of the same specifications with the same internals and external appearance. It just has a larger customer base.
DIYP reviews the Sirui Dragon flexible LED light strip
The market for photo and video LEDs is becoming quite commoditized. Having good CRI (95+), both RGB and white LEDs, or an app, is not enough to compete in the market anymore. This is why brands are turning to fight either on price, quality, and service or, most interestingly, on features and innovation. Enter the Sirui Dragon Light, a bendable, app-controlled RGBWW LED strip. While this is not the first bendable light (see KYU-6), it is the first big, high-output flexible light. And this is worth a look.
Canon updates the list of delayed products it can’t supply fast enough to meet demand
Canon, like just about every other manufacturer, is facing camera shortages. Back in March, they announced a list going over those shortages and what we’re going to have to wait for. The bad news is that list still exists and rather than keep posting new announcements each time, they’re just updating the old one. The new list still contains a number of products, and some of those products remain the same, although there are some new ones.
This is what people thought when cameras were added to cell phones in 2001
One of the great channels on YouTube is the BBC Archive. And while it covers a wide range of topics, particularly retro tech, it also looks back at old news broadcasts. This one’s particularly relevant here, as it details the introduction of cameras into cell phones (or “mobile phones”, as we call them here ) to the UK back in 2001.
