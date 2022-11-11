Read full article on original website
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
Passenger in pickup truck dies following crash into tractor trailer on side of I-12, BRPD says
The driver of a pickup truck veered off Interstate 12 early Monday morning, crashing into a semi-tractor trailer pulled over on the right shoulder; the passenger in the pickup later died at the hospital of his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on I-12 near...
EBR school bus involved in accident on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time this year, a school bus with students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School was involved in an accident. The most recent accident took place a little after 7:05 a.m. in the 2800 block of Convention St. The crash involved an...
Victim identified following deadly overnight crash on I-12
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened around 2:30 a.m on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Edgar Hernandez was killed in the crash on I-12 near Essen Lane that involved an 18-wheeler and a Ford. Police...
1 dead, 2 injured in Zachary crash Saturday
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Wakefield man on Saturday. According to the state police, troopers were called to the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in Zachary and learned that David Weller of Denham Springs was speeding in his 2008 Toyota Prius southbound on U.S. 61.
House sale falls through, neighbor blames councilman for repeat problems
BATON ROUGE - A neighbor and a councilman are still at odds over property improvements completed without permits. Eugene Michelli filed a lawsuit over the problems claiming the improvements caused his house to flood. Michelli is trying to put everything behind him and move on, but his case hit a...
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
Woman Injured In A Car Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
Officials responded to a car crash on Friday evening into the roof of a home in Zachary that injured a woman. The crash happened at the 2300 block of Rita Street. According to Chief David McDavid, officials found a vehicle that was struck on the roof of the home.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Baton Rouge Police identify person killed in Monday morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning crash resulted in one person’s death, and as of Monday evening, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have released the victim’s identity. BRPD says it was around 2:30 a.m. when Edger Hernandez was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck that...
AP Government/School Board Surplus Liquidation Auction (12/3)
Location: 300 Houmas St, Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When: Saturday December 3, 2022 9:30 AM Sharp (Rain or Shine) Inspection on Friday December 2, 2022 9:30AM-3.00PM.
23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
Woman Identified in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Bertrand Road in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - We now know the name of the woman killed in the tragic crash on Sunday night. Lafayette Police say 66-year-old Ada Davis of Lafayette was in the middle of the roadway in the 1600 block of Bertrand Drive when she was struck by a vehicle's passenger side mirror as the vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane...
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say
A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
Volunteers say cleaning blighted area is about more than just litter
BATON ROUGE - Members of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, a group dedicated to cleaning blighted areas in and around Baton Rouge, spent part of Saturday cleaning up trash and litter between two businesses on Siegen Lane. It's something they do every day for at least two hours. East Baton Rouge...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
