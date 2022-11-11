ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

EBR school bus involved in accident on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time this year, a school bus with students from Baton Rouge Magnet High School was involved in an accident. The most recent accident took place a little after 7:05 a.m. in the 2800 block of Convention St. The crash involved an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim identified following deadly overnight crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened around 2:30 a.m on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Edgar Hernandez was killed in the crash on I-12 near Essen Lane that involved an 18-wheeler and a Ford. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Zachary crash Saturday

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Wakefield man on Saturday. According to the state police, troopers were called to the intersection of US 61 and LA 64 in Zachary and learned that David Weller of Denham Springs was speeding in his 2008 Toyota Prius southbound on U.S. 61.
ZACHARY, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
WAKEFIELD, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Man dies in three-vehicle crash, stopped at red light, in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials say

A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said. The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

