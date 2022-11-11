Read full article on original website
Related
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing
We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
‘Wakanda Forever’: Where does ‘Black Panther’ sequel rank among all Marvel movies?
Sure to be a blockbuster hit, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened on November 11 to tremendous anticipation, coming as it does after the original “Black Panther” made history at the box office and at the Oscars as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture (it won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, making it the first MCU film to win any Oscar). That, of course, raised the bar for part two. So where does it rank out of the dozens of MCU movies? Click through the photo gallery above to see...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews Are In, See How Critics Say The Sequel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Reviews are here for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So what do critics think?
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Launches to $10.1 Million at International Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
The Verge
Wakanda Forever’s mid-credits scene is exactly the right kind of surprising
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws to a close with most everyone thinking that they have a solid understanding of the world’s balance of power following the passing of one Black Panther and the rise of a new one. But the movie’s solitary mid-credits sequence introduces a surprising new twist that could upend all that and set the stage for a very different kind of Black Panther story going forward.
Those Two Shocking ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cameos Explained
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Plenty of new and returning Marvel characters are back for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but there are two major, surprising cameos that avoided being leaked ahead of the sequel’s release. Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda and Danai Gurira’s Okoye help lead the nation of Wakanda, which is missing its Black Panther and King T’Challa after star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) are also back, and the...
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
murphysmultiverse.com
Super No More: ‘Like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Hit Theaters in China
Guard your pockets, Hollywood. China likes to hit where it hurts. It’s no secret that China is heavy on the control of the content that its citizens can access. Superhero movies are no different. The move to restrict these movies from hitting theatres costs studios tens of millions. Despite...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne Felt Awe In Her First Scene With Angela Bassett
It's no secret that the original cast of 2018's "Black Panther" was filled with talent, having the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa at the helm, not to mention the supporting performances from the incomparable Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and the likes of Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia and Letitia Wright as Shuri. Michael B. Jordan provided what is arguably one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's greatest villains ever in Erik Killmonger, with Winston Duke's M'Baku, Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi, and Danai Gurira's Okoye playing more than essential roles in T'Challa's journey. "Captain America: Civil War" notably gave us only an introduction to T'Challa and his father T'Chaka (John Kani), so every other character and Wakanda itself was brand new in "Black Panther."
Black Moviegoers Showed Up and Showed Out! ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opening Scores $180M
Black Panther fans have waited four years for a return to Wakanda since the film debuted in 2018, and the new Disney and Marvel Studios production spiked box office sales over the weekend. According to CNBC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut, the...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals shocking Hope Stape scenes in 11 new spoiler pictures
Wednesday, November 23: Nick still has mixed feelings about the meeting. Wednesday, November 23: Fiz and Tyrone discover that the John Stape books have vanished. Wednesday, November 23: Hope claims that she threw the books away in a bin on Tile Street. Thursday, November 24: Hope's behaviour takes a worrying...
Comments / 0