NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Related
D'Onta Foreman, Panthers run all over Falcons
D'Onta Foreman ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and the Carolina Panthers avenged a loss sustained 11 days earlier by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C. Panthers quarterback PJ Walker threw for 108 yards on 10-for-16 passing in a game that was close but didn't quite have the drama of Atlanta's overtime victory in the first matchup between the NFC South teams on Oct. 30. ...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) grabs his leg after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs defense stifles Seahawks in NFL's Germany debut
Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held off a late rally to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 Sunday in Munich, the NFL's first game played in Germany. The NFC South-leading Bucs, who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. ...
SkySports
Seattle Seahawks 16-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady leads Bucs to historic win over Seahawks in Munich
Tom Brady bolstered his glittering list of career landmarks as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL regular-season game to be played in Germany. The 45-year-old finished 22 of 29 passing for 258 yards and throwing touchdown passes to...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-6 with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I liked The long-awaited breakout game for Christian Watson started off with back-to-back drops on the Packers’ opening possession. The rookie more...
Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history Sunday in Munich
On Sunday, linebacker Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off in Munich, Germany. As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, Germany checks off the fifth country Irvin's played a regular season game in, setting a new NFL record. Sunday's trip...
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys Packers Football
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard celebrates a long gain as Cowboys' Quinton Bohanna (98) and Micah Parsons stand nearby on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay.
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of Ford Field before then game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 10 vs. Tampa Bay
Welcome to Game 10 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks take on Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks play the Cardinals in Arizona.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford, came to the ground and had Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson roll over his leg. Kupp rolled out of bounds and to the Rams' bench area, where he was tended to by the team's medical staff. ...
Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen
Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. "We are in an...
Unbeaten Eagles eye long-term goals, seek sweep of Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' franchise-record streak of 11 straight regular-season wins includes three games against Washington. Hurts will look to build on those numbers when the Eagles (8-0) host the Commanders (4-5) on Monday night. During last season's successful playoff push, Hurts and Philadelphia defeated Washington in Weeks 15 and 17. The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 on the road in Week 3 this season, with Hurts passing for 340 yards and three touchdowns and the defense sacking Carson Wentz nine times. ...
Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak
Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running games. The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that...
Reports: Bills QB Josh Allen active vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be active for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, multiple outlets reported. Allen did not practice until Friday -- on a limited basis -- due to a right elbow injury sustained on the final drive of last weekend's loss to the New York Jets. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen's status was "hour-to-hour." Allen is officially listed as questionable for the Bills (6-2) against the Vikings (7-1). Former Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play. Allen, 26, is having an MVP-caliber season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 392 yards and four scores. --Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
576
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0