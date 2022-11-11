ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

WLBT

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula High School holds Singing River Classic Speech & Debate Tournament

One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Vancleave woman dies in fiery crash in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery single-car crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr., identified the victim as Christina Osborn, 41, of Vancleave. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road on Saturday night, where a car was parked in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Christmas City Gift Show draws thousands to Biloxi for 39th year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 39th annual Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show once again drew thousands to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend. Shoppers from throughout the region looking for some good bargains and enjoying a long-time or even a new family tradition. To really experience...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

One killed in fatal single-car accident on Old Fort Bayou Rd.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Chrissy Parker, 40, has been identified as the victim of a single-car accident that took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. According to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a car with Michael Grimes, 34, and Parker inside parked in front of a residence in the 7000 block of Old Fort Bayou Road. Before deputies reached the location, Grimes took off speeding north along the road, hit a guard rail and wrecked the car in a ditch. The car then caught fire.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

New USM program aims to combat nursing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is initiating a new, accelerated program to help combat the national nursing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need more than 203,000 new registered nurses every year through 2026 to fill the gap in care left by a retiring […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gulfport man arrested following Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Thomas Haskin, 19, has been arrested following a shooting on Thursday afternoon in Biloxi. According to Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy, Biloxi PD responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street for an alleged shooting at around 2:30 p.m. It was there that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police confirm two people were shot in Downtown Ocean Springs Saturday night. Captain Ryan Lemaire confirms the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near the corner of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue. Officers responded to the scene to find the two injured people and a suspect who was being detained by a security guard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Wreck on I-10 causing traffic delays in Hancock County

Bay St. Louis Police and Highway Patrol are working a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Exit 13. One vehicle rolled over and there was a victim ejected from a vehicle, according to law enforcement.
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL

